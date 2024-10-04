Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal boss has slammed the 'amateurish behaviour' from the WSL after Chelsea fixture postponed

Jonas Eidevall has accused the WSL of "amateurish behaviour" that he believes has harmed English teams' chances in European competitions and put Arsenal at a disadvantage ahead of key games against Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

The outrage from the Arsenal boss arrives after reigning WSL champions Chelsea saw their upcoming league meeting with Manchester United postponed due to player welfare concerns.

Chelsea are one of three English teams to reach the group stages, with Arsenal and Manchester City joining them, but are the only side to see a fixture rescheduled.

They host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday October 8, two days after the United clash was set to take place.

Image: Chelsea were set to face Manchester United on Sunday

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Man City will still play their WSL fixtures on Sunday, before facing Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday October 9.

"It's not a good situation," Eidevall said in his Everton pre-match press conference. "There are 16 teams involved in the Champions League, how many teams are playing on Sunday October 6?

"We are, that is one. If it was only us, it would be an Arsenal problem - but it's also Man City.

"The only two teams that are playing are English teams. The only other team scheduled to play was Chelsea. Out of the 16 teams [in Champions League], 13 were scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday but the three English teams on Sunday."

Arsenal handed major disadvantage

Arsenal cruised into the Women's Champions League group stages with a 4-1 win over Hacken on aggregate, making England the only country to have three teams participating in the latter stages of the competition.

England are the only country with three CL participants: England: Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City

Germany: Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich

Italy: Juventus, Roma

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid

France: Lyon

Austria: St Polten

Norway: Valerenga

Scotland: Celtic

Sweden: Hammarby

Turkey: Galatasaray

Netherlands: FC Twente

"First time that three teams reach the group stage," Eidevall continued. "Should be celebrated but it's now a problem. It's very important for the whole league that we are successful in Europe.

"Now obviously it's worse for us because of the amateurish behaviour of no plan and taking away the game like Chelsea.

"It puts us into play on Sunday, then Wednesday away at Bayern Munich, who don't play Sunday, then we return to play Chelsea on Saturday (October 12).

Image: Arsenal celebrate Lia Walti's goal against Hacken

"Less preparation than our opponents. We have been handed a disadvantage in two big games for us."

As well as the fixture congestion damaging Arsenal's chances against Bayern and Chelsea, Eidevall has highlighted the impact it will have on supporters.

He continued: "It's damaging for the fans, postponed games for supporters. This time it doesn't concern Arsenal, but fans are the backbone to what we are trying to build.

"That is simply unacceptable to have people's money and time being treated that way. It is simply not good enough. Do the league want English clubs to be successful at European level?

"The actions show differently. It shows it is not their priority. That is negative for English women's football."

Eidevall: We will dig deeper

The Arsenal boss is refusing to let the fixture congestion dampen the mood in camp, as he insists his side will use it as added motivation moving forward.

"We won't lie down and give up because the situation is tough," he said. "We will dig deeper than we ever have before but what needs to change is the approach to Champions League football and respect to the supporters.

Image: Beth Mead is one of many players Jonas Eidevall will call upon in the coming days

"It's not good enough to blame UEFA, the only one who hasn't acted on the information is the WSL."

Sky Sports News has contacted NewCo, who run the WSL, for comment.

Clubs have a say over WSL fixture scheduling

Sky Sports News understands that clubs choose their preferred days and kick-off times for each gameweek, with fixtures for this weekend published on August 6.

It is understood that all clubs would have been aware of potential Women's Champions League fixture scheduling issues, but all three clubs - Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City - requested games to be played on Sunday.

Arsenal could not play their fixture on Saturday, as it clashed with the men's home game. It is understood that broadcast selections are also approved by club, who work closely with the league and broadcasters.

The Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) referred Sky Sports News to its statement on September 30, which read: "Due to the scheduling of Chelsea's first UWCL group-stage game, the BWSL game between Chelsea and Manchester United, due to take place on Sunday, October 6, has been postponed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to fans. In this instance, we have to put player welfare first and we will announce a new date for the fixture in due course."