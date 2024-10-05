Chido Obi-Martin to Man Utd: Sixteen-year-old forward confirms move after leaving Arsenal this summer

Chido Obi-Martin has confirmed on his personal social media account that he has joined Manchester United.

The 16-year-old forward, who went viral for scoring 10 goals in a single academy game last year, was a product of the Arsenal youth team but left the club at the end of his contract during the summer.

Obi-Martin confirmed he would be leaving north London and quickly agreed personal terms with United. However, the move needed Premier League ratification before he could join the club.

The deal was then given the necessary green light, allowing the young prospect to rubber stamp his move to Old Trafford, which he has now confirmed on social media.

He said: "Very happy to sign with this amazing club, time to focus and achieve all my dreams. Thanks to everyone who has helped me get this far."

How did United manage to sign Arsenal's prospect?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"A promising talent who once scored 10 goals in a single game for Arsenal U16s against Liverpool in November.

"It is believed a new deal had been agreed with Arsenal but he wanted to move on due to doubts about his pathway into the first team and the project

"Feeling his development was better elsewhere, in stepped United. Despite superior offers from Germany, Obi-Martin decided his new home was at Old Trafford where he will hope to make an impression on Erik ten Hag.

"With 32 goals in 20 league games for the U18s and representing Denmark at youth international level, United may have found themselves a shrewd signing."

Obi-Martin hinted at the move with Cantona teaser

Image: Obi-Martin posted this on his Instagram story (credit: chidoobi.martin)

Obi-Martin appeared to tease supporters by posting a photo of himself with club legend Eric Cantona on social media before confirming the move.

He posted the image on his Instagram story when reports of his transfer being approved first emerged.