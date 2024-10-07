Jhon Duran signs new Aston Villa deal: Colombia forward rewarded for blistering start to season

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has signed a new contract with the club after his blistering start to the season in the Premier League and Champions League.

The 20-year-old was close to leaving Villa Park in the summer after agreeing personal terms with West Ham, but having remained in the Midlands he has scored six times in all competitions, despite making only one start this campaign.

The Colombia international was already under contract until 2028, while the terms of his new deal have not been disclosed.

His goals have included winners over Everton and West Ham in the Premier League, and the only goal in Villa's famous 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich last week.

Duran has still started only 11 games for the club in the near two years since he joined from Chicago Fire in January 2023, but has scored 14 goals in that time - with 10 of them coming from the bench.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his heroics against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, we take a look at the four goals Duran has scored as a substitute in the Premier League this season

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"It says a lot that no one was surprised when Jhon Duran came off the bench, scored a stunning goal and delivered Aston Villa's biggest European result in a generation last week.

There was poetry in beating Bayern Munich, the same side they toppled to lift the European Cup 42 years ago. In a different way, it was poetic that Duran should be the man to score the winner.

"It was only the 20-year-old's 14th goal for the club. He almost left to join West Ham in the summer - and no one would have felt like Villa had made a huge mistake had he done so.

"But since then, he has turned into one of the Premier League's all-time super subs. He has scored three winners this season, against Everton, West Ham and Bayern, and played less than half an hour against each.

"Villa beat off competition from around Europe to sign him in January 2023, and this season we're seeing why.

"It shows just how much of a turnaround this has been that despite having almost four years left on his current deal, he has gone from the verge of leaving the club to signing a new contract in the space of barely six weeks."