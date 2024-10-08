Black History Month: The Moments That Make Us series - featuring Lennox Lewis, Callum Hudson-Odoi and more

To celebrate Black History Month, Sky Sports News has produced a new series called The Moments That Make Us, which sees athletes and sports personalities reflect on their biggest challenges.

Lennox Lewis, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among a host of stars who sit down with Sky Sports News to discuss the pivotal moments in their journey.

In the first of our new series, Nottingham Forest winger Hudson-Odoi reflects on his earliest childhood sporting memory, his most inspiring sporting moment and which black athlete influenced him most.

The 23-year-old shares how his first matches in his local cages and overcoming his Achilles injury made him who he is today.

Also available to watch now, Clinton Morrison shares how his mother's inspirational words and Ian Wright helped shape his career.

Morrison tells Sky Sports: "Growing up in south London, Ian's journey was very similar to mine. Now, going into the media, it's the same kind of journey.

"I loved the way he played football with his celebrations on the pitch. He always had a smile on his face, and that's how I was."

Elsewhere, Preston full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden shares how grassroots football and Didier Drogba made him who he is today.

Coming up later this week, Andrew Omobamidele shares how academy trial setbacks and making his international debut for Ireland provided the most satisfying moment of his career.

Managing Director of Sky Sports, Jonathan Licht, said: "This month, we celebrate Black History Month at Sky Sports.

"It's important for me to acknowledge that whilst these awareness moments create a valuable space and reminder to recognise, reflect and to honour the past, a fuller impact lies in our commitment to continuing these conversations year-round, as we strive towards building a more diverse and inclusive future for Sky Sports.

"Black History Month provides the opportunity to challenge the biases that still exist, and to recognise and celebrate the integral contributions that Black individuals and communities have made to sports and broader society.

"As leaders in the industry, we understand the power of storytelling as a tool that shapes how we see our past, present and future. To honour this, our teams have created a collection of content showcasing inspiring stories and powerful moments, whilst looking into barriers that still exist today."

Toure: We need time to implement playing style

Forty-four per cent of Premier League footballers and 34 per cent of EFL footballers are black - but it is a very different story for managers.

Black coaches account for just four per cent of managers across the top four divisions.

In a special Sky Sport documentary called Against the Odds, which is screened this Sunday, former Wigan boss Kolo Toure looks into this and is among those interviewed.

"When I joined Wigan, I needed time. The first thing they asked me was to change the style of play but I needed time to do this.

"I needed the time to recruit the players, to transition and to improve the players. People expect you to come and change everything straightaway.

"That's not how it works. If someone wants you to play in the style everyone wants to see, with beautiful football, you need to have the players to do that.

"As black coaches and managers, we have to keep pushing and whenever we get the opportunity, we have to do well. But before you do well, you need the opportunity.

"Patrick Vieira did a really good job at Crystal Palace but then he got sacked. We hope that we get treated the same. I would prefer to coach again in England as that's where I spent all my career as a footballer. I know the environment but if the opportunity comes abroad, I am thinking more about it.

"Being a top player doesn't make you a top manager but I'm willing to improve and take on whatever opportunity. I'm not just looking at the top level."