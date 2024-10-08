England team to face Greece: Where does Cole Palmer fit? Sky Sports writers make their selections...

How do you fit in the Premier League's most in-form creative player? Do you drop last season's Premier League Player of the Season? What about the reigning European Golden Boy Jude Bellingham?

Our writers have had their say on the England XI Lee Carsley should pick to face Greece. What do you think?

'Bellingham deeper unlocks Palmer potential'

Witnessing the paper aeroplanes last month against Finland at a less-than-full Wembley, it's time to give the fans what they want.

I would like to see Jude Bellingham alongside Declan Rice in midfield, with Cole Palmer in the No 10 role.

That means Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right with Phil Foden on the left, someone who could actually do with playing the majority of the next two games to gain match sharpness. Provided Harry Kane is cleared fit, now is the perfect time for that front six to express themselves.

Defensively, Marc Guehi should partner John Stones while I would select Levi Colwill on the left side of defence over Rico Lewis for that extra solidity as Greece will play for set pieces.

Ben Grounds

'Bellingham was a No 8 until last season - why not now?'

Barely a year ago it was seen as a bit of tactical tinkering that Carlo Ancelotti pushed Jude Bellingham forward into an attacking midfield-slash-false No 9 role for Real Madrid.

He flourished, yes, but Ancelotti tried it because Karim Benzema had left the club rather than because he thought his career in the middle of the park was over. Bellingham would be good anywhere - stick him in goal and he'd probably still keep a few clean sheets.

Cole Palmer has to start in the position where he scored four for Chelsea less than two weeks before this game.

Most of the rest of the team picks itself, but with England likely to be territorially dominant, Rico Lewis is the best bet at left-back. Without a natural left-footer in his position, stick Anthony Gordon on the left wing ahead of Phil Foden to give England more width in the final third.

Ron Walker

'Palmer in... Bellingham out'

Despite featuring as Chelsea's No 10 this season, Enzo Maresca has given Cole Palmer a free role and the Blues' star man has thrived. When asked what Palmer's best position is, the Chelsea boss answered: "his best position is on the pitch" and that may be the key to seeing him convert his club form to international level.

Releasing the shackles of a defined position will be important to getting the best out of him. For Chelsea this season, despite being the central man, Palmer's average position has seen him in the right half-space, but also more than happy to drop deep and pick out passes to his runners.

What that results in is a tough call for Lee Carsley with Bukayo Saka enjoying a run of form, cutting in from the right-hand side and Jude Bellingham preferring a spot further forward behind a No 9.

Deploying Palmer as the 10 in a 4-2-3-1 probably leaves Bellingham on the bench - after the Real Madrid star wasn't involved in the last camp, Carsley may have to resist the urge to start him. Want to get the best out of Palmer? Let the Premier League's most productive player play where he wants.

William Bitibiri

'Carsley's familiarity to Palmer already a help'

Cole Palmer has only started twice for England since his senior debut last November and is yet to play under Lee Carsley at this level. However, he was part of Carsley's squad that won the U21 Euros last year and it is an absolute certainty he will be a key player now and going forward.

It would be wrong to put him anywhere else other than in that No 10 role. The 11 goal involvements in just six games he has racked up playing there for Chelsea this term (six goals, five assists) tell you all you need to know.

As my colleagues have noted, that means Jude Bellingham moves back to prowl the middle of the park as a result, with the undroppable Bukayo Saka on the right, Anthony Gordon on the left and Phil Foden on the bench, owing to his slow start to the season.

Dan Long

'Play Palmer where he plays best!'

Looking at his Chelsea numbers, Cole Palmer's creativity numbers are much better as a central option compared to a winger. The free role that Enzo Maresca has given him this season in an attacking midfield role has unlocked those around him.

Looking at how Noni Madueke has shone at the start of this season with Palmer next to him, imagine what Bukayo Saka could do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz discusses where Cole Palmer's best position is, and where he could fit in the England team under Lee Carsley.

The only issue with Palmer playing centrally is that it does put pressure on Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice as more sitting midfielders. But creativity and breaking down low blocks was an issue for England at Euro 2024 - as was shoehorning players into uncomfortable positions. Don't play Palmer out on the left.

Sam Blitz

'Foden's failings opens door for Palmer'

Cole Palmer must take centre stage for England now that Phil Foden has consistently failed to nail down a permanent spot at international level.

Lee Carsley is the perfect manager to get the best out of the Chelsea star having worked with him in the Three Lions' youth teams.

Palmer's role in the No 10 position means Jude Bellingham must drop back to help Declan Rice with the leg work in midfield and allows Bukayo Saka to stay in his preferred right-wing position.

David Richardson