Match Officials Mic'd Up: PGMOL chief Howard Webb believes VAR should have overturned Bruno Fernandes' red card vs Tottenham

PGMOL chief Howard Webb believes VAR should have overturned Bruno Fernandes' red card for Manchester United against Tottenham due to the player slipping before contact was made.

With United trailing Spurs 1-0 towards the end of the first half, Fernandes was sent off for slipping then catching James Maddison high on the leg, with referee Chris Kavanagh immediately showing a red card.

United went on to lose 3-0 to Tottenham and Webb believes VAR Peter Bankes should have stepped in to change the decision.

WHAT OFFICIALS SAID:

Assistant referee: That's awful mate. That's a red card for me, 100 per cent. On-field decision is red card.

VAR: It's not studs. It's shin height. It's a deliberate act and made no attempt to play the ball. The angle doesn't show it's with studs. There is a slip but I think ref's call.

WEBB'S VERDICT: It was [a mistake]. We hear on the audio that the assistant said it was a red card offence and the referee takes that advice.

The contact is high but Fernandes slips first. It's not an attempt on the ball but from the assistants' view it looks like studs go in - but it's a slight error. There's no driving the foot into the opponent, it's more of a tripping action. VAR should have sent the referee to the screen.

Should Palace have been awarded a penalty vs Liverpool?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGMOL chief Howard Webb explains the process that was followed in the decision to not award a penalty for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool

INCIDENT: Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi thought he should have had a penalty after going down under Virgil van Dijk's tug back during Liverpool's 1-0 win at Selhurst Park on October 5. VAR chose not to intervene.

WHAT THE OFFICIALS SAID:

VAR: There's a small hold by four on him but it has no impact, he is never getting to the ball.

WEBB'S VERDICT: It was quick and we try to be efficient. Delays have been reduced significantly this year.

Image: Liverpool celebrate their win at Crystal Palace

VAR checks the Van Dijk action on Guehi, there is contact between the players. We look for impactful contact that is sustained. The action from Van Dijk is quick and the ball was always going to the goalkeeper. We don't think the action impacts Guehi's ability to get the ball.

Slow motion can distort reality. In terms of force or sustained holding, you have to look at it in full speed. It's another one that split opinion. Where subjectivity exists, we leave it with the referee's decision. If he gave a penalty, we would have left it.

Were Newcastle right to get a penalty vs Man City?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Howard Webb believes the right decision was made to award Anthony Gordon a penalty in Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Manchester City

INCIDENT: Anthony Gordon went down under Man City goalkeeper Ederson's challenge with Newcastle trailing 1-0 to the Premier League champions. Referee Jared Gillett pointed to the spot and VAR agreed the decision, leaving Gordon to score Newcastle's equaliser as the game ended 1-1.

WHAT THE OFFICIALS SAID:

VAR: Possible pen. Delay, delay. Happy it's a pen. Right-back plays him onside and penalty is correct.

Image: Anthony Gordon gestures while celebrating his goal against Man City

REF: Yellow card for Ederson as genuine attempt for the ball.

WEBB'S VERDICT: It could go either way. The goalkeeper is asking for trouble and there is certainly contact. Gordon doesn't seek the contact but maybe he lets it happen. He's moving at pace. If he did not give it, it would have been referee's call. Contact is minimal.

Should Everton have been given a spot kick vs Newcastle?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Howard Webb felt the decision to deny Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin a penalty against Newcastle was a 'really good' on-field judgement as Dan Burn doesn't deviate his footing

INCIDENT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down under Dan Burn's challenge during Everton's 0-0 draw with Newcastle on October 5. Referee Craig Pawson waved away the claims and after a review, VAR agreed with the decision.

WHAT THE OFFICIALS SAID:

REF: No. Not for me, not for me. There's a challenge between two of them, not for me.

VAR: Gets his foot in front, he kicks him. It's not a penalty. That is not a penalty. The attacker kicks the back of the defender.

Image: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier battle for the ball

WEBB'S VERDICT: I heard the mix of the opinions. I don't think it's a penalty, it's a good on-field decision. Nick Pope makes a save and Dan Burn moves in a straight line, in front of [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. He makes contact from behind and it's a normal coming together.

It was a good judgement by on-field officials and VAR. There is no offence by Burn.

Fulham penalty at Forest, Havertz goal vs Leicester - watch more Mic'd Up!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Howard Webb and Michael Owen debate whether Fulham's penalty against Nottingham Forest should have been awarded, after Murillo's foul against Andreas Pereira

FULHAM - WHAT THE OFFICIALS SAID: Trying to find an angle of the contact. He clearly stands on the back of his Achilles. The ball is going to go to him, it's an accident but he has impeded his opponent. He has clearly impeded the opponent and the referee has no view of it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGMOL chief Howard Webb explains to Michael Owen why VAR was right to award Kai Havertz's goal against Leicester City

ARSENAL - WHAT THE OFFICIALS SAID: Does Sterling play the ball? On-field decision is offside. Wait, it will be checked. The defender plays it to Havertz but we're just checking the rest. He's clearly on. I recommend you allow the goal.

Watch Match Officials: Mic'd Up on Sky Sports Premier League on Tuesday at 7pm, and catch up on SkySports.com, the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports social channels.