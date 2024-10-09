Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Red Bull's global head of soccer

Jurgen Klopp has been announced as the new global head of soccer at Red Bull.

The former Liverpool manager has signed a long-term contract and will start his new role on January 1 next year.

He will be responsible at the strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs.

These include RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls among others.

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is largely responsible for what is seen as a coup for the company.

After his unveiling, Klopp said: "After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

Jurgen Klopp returned to the dugout for the first time since his Liverpool exit, as he took part in a Borussia Dortmund legends testimonial match at Signal Iduna Park last month

"There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more."

Klopp has been on a break since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, after a reign at Anfield lasting almost nine years.

During his time on Merseyside, the German won every domestic and continental competition with the club, ending a 30-year wait for a league trophy in 2020.

After leaving, the 57-year-old had said he did not want to take a coaching role for the foreseeable future, though he was thought to be one of the FA's frontrunners for the vacant England manager's position.

He is understood to have secured an exit clause that especially applies to the Germany national team.

Klopp is touted as a potential successor to Julian Nagelsmann if he does not continue beyond his contract, which currently finishes after the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp: I want to learn again in new role

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken to Instagram to explain his decision to take a new Head of Football role at Red Bull.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Instagram:

"I'm really looking forward to it. A few months ago I said I don't see myself on the sidelines any more, and that's still the case. But I still love football and love working, and Red Bull give me the perfect platform for that.

"I want to share my experience which I have collected over the years, we all know there are much more successful managers out there but in my career I've fought for promotion, I've fought against relegation and I've fought for titles and for trophies.

"Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy - but it's possible.

"I also want to learn again. When you're in the job and you have to play every three days, you barely have time for that. Now I have the time and opportunity. I want to see and figure out what is useful for football, so developing that a little bit as well.

"I'm really looking forward to it, but now I'm going back on holiday. See you in January."

Analysis: Very likely Klopp will be Germany manager at some point

Jurgen Klopp's new role at Red Bull has come as a surprise to many German football fans as the company don't have the 'best image' in the country.

Sky Sports News in Germany's Kerry Hau:

"We are a bit surprised. Klopp worked in Germany for Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, two traditional clubs. Now he will work for the Red Bull organisation, who don't have the best image in Germany.

"Many football fans are surprised, but you have to respect the decision and he will be a mentor for Red Bull's coaches, there are so many clubs of theirs - all over the world, in fact. In Japan, in Brazil.

"He'll travel a lot, that's for sure, and help to develop football overall, not just at Red Bull.

"I'm pretty sure Klopp will be the coach of the German national team in the future, maybe after the World Cup in North America. Everyone at the German federation loves Jurgen Klopp, but they also love Julian Nagelsmann right now.

"It all depends on Nagelsmann, and we have heard he would like to return to club football after the World Cup. Let's see - it will take a lot of time, and right now they are very happy with Nagelsmann.

"People are very happy with the spirit in the German national team right now, and Klopp has this exit clause but I am fairly sure he will not leave Red Bull after one and a half years."