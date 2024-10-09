Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp set to become Red Bull's global head of soccer

Jurgen Klopp has been announced as the new global head of soccer at Red Bull.

The former Liverpool manager has signed a long-term contract and will start his new role on January 1 next year.

He will be responsible at the strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs.

These include RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls among others.

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is largely responsible for what is seen as a coup for the company.

After his unveiling, Klopp said: "After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not. By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

"There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what is possible.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more."

Klopp has been on a break since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, after a reign at Anfield lasting almost nine years.

During his time on Merseyside, the German won every domestic and continental competition with the club, ending a 30-year wait for a league trophy in 2020.

After leaving, the 57-year-old had said he did not want to take a coaching role for the foreseeable future, though he was thought to be one of the FA's frontrunners for the vacant England manager's position.

He is understood to have secured an exit clause that especially applies to the Germany national team.

Klopp is touted as a potential successor to Julian Nagelsmann if he does not continue beyond his contract, which currently finishes after the 2026 World Cup.