Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's injury set to rule him out until after November internationals

Alisson to miss crucial run of games in Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League for Liverpool after suffering hamstring injury at Crystal Palace on Saturday

Wednesday 9 October 2024 09:29, UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker leaves the pitch with an injury at Crystal Palace
Image: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker leaves the pitch with an injury at Crystal Palace

Alisson Becker has sustained a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until after the next international break in November.

This means Liverpool will be without their No 1 goalkeeper until November.

He is expected to miss matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, and Aston Villa in the Premier League, as well as two Champions League fixtures against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool also face Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but Caoimhin Kelleher featured in the last round.

He was substituted in the second half of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. With regular No 2 Kelleher unavailable through illness, 23-year-old Vítezslav Jaros made his Premier League debut, keeping a clean sheet.

Liverpool's fixtures until end of November

  • October 20: Chelsea (h) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports
  • October 23: RB Leipzig (a) - Champions League
  • October 27: Arsenal (a) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports
  • October 30: Brighton (a) - Carabao Cup, live on Sky Sports
  • November 2: Brighton (h) - Premier League
  • November 5: Bayer Leverkusen (h) - Champions League
  • November 9: Aston Villa (h) - Premier League
  • November 24: Southampton (a) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports
  • November 27: Real Madrid - Champions League
