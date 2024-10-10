EFL Essential Info: Podcast, exclusives and what's on Sky Sports+ this weekend

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, predictions, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more

Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast channel, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Among the offerings this week are...

The Championship Catch-up - Simeon Gholam is joined by Gary Weaver and Andy Hinchcliffe to look back at all the latest news from the second tier.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Games in bold also live on Sky Sports Football...

Sat Oct 12 (3pm kick-off unless stated)

League One

Crawley vs Shrewsbury

Peterborough vs Rotherham

League Two

Chesterfield vs Notts County (12.30pm)

AFC Wimbledon vs Carlisle

Barrow vs Morecambe

Cheltenham vs Swindon

Doncaster vs Crewe

Gillingham vs Accrington

Harrogate vs Newport

MK Dons vs Port Vale

Salford vs Grimsby

Tranmere vs Bradford

Rhys Williams on his Liverpool roller coaster

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rhys Williams tells Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about his experience being thrust into first-team action after an injury crisis at Liverpool.

"For the fans it was definitely the win at Old Trafford," Rhys Williams tells Sky Sports, as he reflects on the best moments from that crazy period at Liverpool.

"But on a personal note, I'd say playing against Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son on my Premier League debut at Tottenham and winning there.

"That year for me was just dream after dream come true. Things always come up on my phone as a reminder, like the Champions League win at Atalanta.

How strange but refreshing time for Bonner prepared him for life after Cambridge

"I found it really difficult to begin with because I didn't want to leave and I didn't feel I should have left," Gillingham boss Mark Bonner tells Sky Sports of his departure from previous club Cambridge United.

"From being all in somewhere every day for more than a decade, to waking up the next day, not having to think about it and having no responsibilities for anything was really strange. It took me a bit of time to adjust."

Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows, League One and Two highlights will also be available soon after.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

