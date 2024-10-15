Premier League Christmas fixtures live on Sky Sports: Man Utd's trips to Liverpool and Man City among festive games

Manchester United's away trips to Liverpool and Manchester City headline the 25 matches of festive football to be shown live on Sky Sports during December and January.

Pep Guardiola's City will meet United on Sunday December 15, with kick-off at 4.30pm. United will then travel to Anfield to face Arne Slot's Liverpool on Sunday January 5, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

Sky Sports will also show Tottenham's home games with Chelsea - kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday December 8 - and Liverpool at the same kick-off time on December 22, in big games affecting the title race and top four battles.

Image: Liverpool vs Man Utd at Anfield is one of 25 games to be shown live on Sky Sports over Christmas

Arsenal's London derbies at Fulham and Crystal Palace will also be live on Sky Sports, with the Gunners travelling to Craven Cottage on Sunday December 8, kick-off 2pm - before their trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday December 21, kick-off 5.30pm.

The Gunners' trip to Brighton on Saturday January 4 and home game with Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Saturday January 18 will also be shown live on Saturday Night Football, kick-off for both games at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports will also show two away reunions for Enzo Maresca as he takes Chelsea to former club Leicester on Sunday December 29, kick-off 2.30pm, before facing Guardiola's City on January 25, kick-off 5.30pm.

Image: Enzo Maresca will reunite with Pep Guardiola live on Sky Sports in January

The Monday Night Football fixtures over the festive period include the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace on December 16, an East Midlands derby between Wolves and Nottingham Forest on January 6.

Wolves' London trips to West Ham on December 9 and Chelsea on January 20 will also be Monday night fixtures, which all kick-off at 8pm.

Sixteen out of the 20 Premier League teams will play on Boxing Day (December 26) with only Brighton vs Brentford and Arsenal vs Ipswich moved to the evening of December 27.

All the upcoming Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports

Saturday October 19

Bournemouth vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 20

Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday October 25

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 26

Everton vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 27

Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 2

Wolves vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 3

Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 4

Fulham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 9

Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 10

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 23

Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 24

Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Ipswich vs Man Utd, kick-off 4pm

Monday November 25

Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 29

Brighton vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 30

West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 1

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 1.30pm

Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 4pm

Saturday December 7

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 8

Fulham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 9

West Ham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 14

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 15

Bournemouth vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday December 16

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 21

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 22

Fulham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Sunday December 29

Leicester vs Man City, kick-off 2.30pm

West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.15pm

Monday December 30

Manchester United vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 4

Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 5

Fulham vs Ipswich, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 6

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 18

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 19

Everton vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Ipswich vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 20

Chelsea vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 25

Man City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 26

Crystal Palace vs Brentford, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

Premier League Boxing Day kick-off times

Please note the following games are not shown on Sky Sports:

Man City vs Everton - kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 3pm

Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 3pm

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 3pm

Southampton vs West Ham, kick-off 3pm

Wolves vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Liverpool vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Premier League December 27 kick-off times

Brighton vs Brentford - December 27, kick-off 7.30pm

Arsenal vs Ipswich - December 27, kick-off 8.15pm