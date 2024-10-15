Premier League Christmas fixtures live on Sky Sports: Man Utd's trips to Liverpool and Man City among festive games

Sky Sports to show 25 games in December and January, including: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Man City vs Man Utd, Brighton vs Palace, Spurs vs Liverpool, Liverpool vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Aston Villa and Man City vs Chelsea; stream every top flight game on Sky with a NOW TV Pass
Tuesday 15 October 2024 16:30, UK
Manchester United's away trips to Liverpool and Manchester City headline the 25 matches of festive football to be shown live on Sky Sports during December and January.
Pep Guardiola's City will meet United on Sunday December 15, with kick-off at 4.30pm. United will then travel to Anfield to face Arne Slot's Liverpool on Sunday January 5, with kick-off at 4.30pm.
Sky Sports will also show Tottenham's home games with Chelsea - kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday December 8 - and Liverpool at the same kick-off time on December 22, in big games affecting the title race and top four battles.
Arsenal's London derbies at Fulham and Crystal Palace will also be live on Sky Sports, with the Gunners travelling to Craven Cottage on Sunday December 8, kick-off 2pm - before their trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday December 21, kick-off 5.30pm.
The Gunners' trip to Brighton on Saturday January 4 and home game with Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Saturday January 18 will also be shown live on Saturday Night Football, kick-off for both games at 5.30pm.
Sky Sports will also show two away reunions for Enzo Maresca as he takes Chelsea to former club Leicester on Sunday December 29, kick-off 2.30pm, before facing Guardiola's City on January 25, kick-off 5.30pm.
The Monday Night Football fixtures over the festive period include the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace on December 16, an East Midlands derby between Wolves and Nottingham Forest on January 6.
Wolves' London trips to West Ham on December 9 and Chelsea on January 20 will also be Monday night fixtures, which all kick-off at 8pm.
Sixteen out of the 20 Premier League teams will play on Boxing Day (December 26) with only Brighton vs Brentford and Arsenal vs Ipswich moved to the evening of December 27.
Saturday October 19
Bournemouth vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 20
Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday October 25
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 26
Everton vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 27
Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 2
Wolves vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 3
Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 4
Fulham vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 9
Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 10
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm
Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 23
Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 24
Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm
Ipswich vs Man Utd, kick-off 4pm
Monday November 25
Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 8pm
Friday November 29
Brighton vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 30
West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 1
Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 1.30pm
Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 4pm
Saturday December 7
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 8
Fulham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 9
West Ham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 14
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 15
Bournemouth vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday December 16
Brighton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 21
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 22
Fulham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm
Sunday December 29
Leicester vs Man City, kick-off 2.30pm
West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.15pm
Monday December 30
Manchester United vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 4
Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 5
Fulham vs Ipswich, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 6
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 18
Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 19
Everton vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm
Ipswich vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 20
Chelsea vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 25
Man City vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 26
Crystal Palace vs Brentford, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm
Please note the following games are not shown on Sky Sports:
Man City vs Everton - kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 3pm
Chelsea vs Fulham, kick-off 3pm
Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 3pm
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 3pm
Southampton vs West Ham, kick-off 3pm
Wolves vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm
Brighton vs Brentford - December 27, kick-off 7.30pm
Arsenal vs Ipswich - December 27, kick-off 8.15pm