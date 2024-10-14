Scotland women: Caroline Weir and Emma Watson return for Hungary tie

Caroline Weir and Emma Watson are back in the Scotland squad for this month's European Championship first-round play-off with Hungary.

Real Madrid midfielder Weir suffered an ACL injury while on Scotland duty last year and has recently returned to club action.

Watson, who suffered the same injury a week earlier, is back playing with Manchester United.

Pedro Martinez Losa is without captain Rachel Corsie for this month's games - the Aston Villa defender is not expected to return until December following knee surgery.

Image: Emma Watson has return from an ACL injury

There is a first senior call-up for Celtic's Shannon McGregor with Emma Mukandi, Kathy Hill, Lauren Davidson and Rachel McLauchlan also returning to the squad.

Scotland visit Hungary on 25 October before the second leg takes place at Hampden on 29 October.

The winners will face Montenegro or Finland over two legs.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Eartha Cumings (Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City).

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Nicola Docherty, Kathy Hill (both Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Kirsty Smith (West Ham).

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Bayern), Shannon McGregor (Celtic), Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Rodgers (both Bristol City), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Lauren Davidson (Brann), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Tottenham), Emma Watson (Manchester United).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...