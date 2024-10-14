Randal Kolo Muani double gives 10-player France victory in Belgium as Italy thump Israel - Nations League round-up

Two goals from Randal Kolo Muani gave 10-man France a 2-1 win over Belgium in their UEFA Nations League clash in Brussels.

Captain Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off for a second yellow card with 15 minutes left but Didier Deschamps' side negotiated the final stages to strengthen their position in second place in Group A2.

Youri Tielemans missed an early penalty for Belgium but after Kolo Muani had responded by grabbing his opener from the spot, Lois Openda ensured the hosts finished the first half on level terms.

Kolo Muani put France back in front with a strong header shortly after the break and the late drama involving Tchouameni could not spoil the visitors' night.

Image: France held on in Brussels despite late Belgium pressure

Group A2 leaders Italy closed in on the quarter-finals with a dominant 4-1 win over Israel in Udine.

Mateo Retegui had put the Azzurri ahead from a penalty just before half-time, with captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scoring twice in the second half either side of Davide Frattesi's goal after Israel had pulled a goal back when Mohammed Abu Fani scored straight from a corner.

Image: Giovanni di Lorenzo, left, celebrates after scoring for Italy

Jamie Leweling enjoyed a debut to remember as Germany withstood a late rally by the Netherlands to wrap up a 1-0 win in Munich and extend their unbeaten start at the top of Group A3.

The Stuttgart striker thought he had made a dream start only to see his second-minute effort chalked off for offside - but made up for it by smashing home the only goal of the game midway through the second period.

The visitors failed to muster a shot on target in the first period but improved after the break and both Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen had major chances to snatch a scarcely deserved point in the closing stages.

In the same group, two goals from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Hungary a 2-0 win over Bosnia in Zenica.

Group B4 leaders Turkey strengthened their grip on top spot with a strong second-half performance to sink Iceland 4-2 in Reykjavik.

Goals from Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu - all after the hour mark - beat the hosts, who led through a ninth-minute strike from Orri Oskarsson and saw Andri Gudjohnsen make it 2-2.

Harry Wilson became the first Welshman to score in three successive games for his country since Gareth Bale as the Fulham player grabbed the only goal in his side's 1-0 home win over Montenegro in Cardiff.

Group B1 leaders Georgia were beaten 1-0 at home by Albania thanks to a 48th minute effort by Kristjan Asllani but second-placed Czech Republic failed to take full advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in Wroclaw.

Slovakia extended their unbeaten run at the top of Group C1 with a 3-1 win in Azerbaijan, while Sebastian Nanasi scored twice as second-placed Sweden coasted to a 3-0 win in Estonia.