 Skip to content
Breaking

England Women: Lucy Parker earns Lionesses recall as Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy return from injury

England's October camp includes international friendlies against Germany and South Africa; the last time the Lionesses faced Germany was the Euro 2022 final; Sarina Wiegman has named a 25-player squad, including Aston Villa's Lucy Parker and Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse

Tuesday 15 October 2024 10:47, UK

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has earned an England recall
Image: Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has earned an England recall

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has earned a Lionesses recall as Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy both return for international friendly fixtures against Germany and South Africa later this month.

Sarina Wiegman's 25-player squad also includes Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones and Tottenham's Jessica Naz, who remain after first joining the senior squad in the summer.

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse retains her place as her record-breaking NWSL season continues in the US, meaning Manchester City's Khiara Keating misses out.

The Lionesses play Germany on October 25 at Wembley Stadium - in a repeat of the Euro 2022 final, which was decided by an extra-time Chloe Kelly strike - before taking on South Africa in Coventry on October 29.

Also See:

Man City forward Chloe Kelly has not been named in England's latest international squad
Image: Man City forward Chloe Kelly is included despite not scoring a WSL goal since February

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Fran Kirby (Brighton), Jess Park (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona).

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Jess Naz (Tottenham).

Trending

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!