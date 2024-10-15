England Women: Lucy Parker earns Lionesses recall as Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy return from injury

Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker has earned a Lionesses recall as Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy both return for international friendly fixtures against Germany and South Africa later this month.

Sarina Wiegman's 25-player squad also includes Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones and Tottenham's Jessica Naz, who remain after first joining the senior squad in the summer.

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse retains her place as her record-breaking NWSL season continues in the US, meaning Manchester City's Khiara Keating misses out.

The Lionesses play Germany on October 25 at Wembley Stadium - in a repeat of the Euro 2022 final, which was decided by an extra-time Chloe Kelly strike - before taking on South Africa in Coventry on October 29.

Image: Man City forward Chloe Kelly is included despite not scoring a WSL goal since February

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride).



Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit).



Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Fran Kirby (Brighton), Jess Park (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona).



Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Jess Naz (Tottenham).