Paul Pogba exclusive interview: Midfielder considered retirement but now eyeing France recall after seeing ban reduced

"I am not a cheater."

Paul Pogba considered retiring from football after being handed a four-year ban from the game but he has now set his sights on a return to the France national team after seeing his punishment reduced to 18 months.

The 31-year-old tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) - a compound that promoted the production of hormones in the body, including testosterone - but is free to start playing for Juventus from March next year following a successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ahead of his return to the professional game after the punishment was reduced, Pogba sat down for an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News to talk about the moment he found out about the ban, his journey throughout that time, and his plans for the future ahead of his return to the pitch.

Do you take responsibility for the ban?

"For sure that means I take responsibility that I took the supplement and I did not triple check, even though it came from a professional. If I have to be punished, I am fine with it, but it should never be four years. I will accept 12 months."

Why did you take the supplement?

"I will tell you the whole story but the easier way is to get the document, It explains everything. That is the only thing that I would say. You get the document with all the responses to your question."

Was the supplement taken for fitness?

"Not at all. It was general stuff that had nothing to do with injury, nothing to do with performance, this is for sure. It was supplements, like you would take. My case was different as it was given by a professional but it was a mistake. That you can see on the document.

"They saw the truth and saw I did not deserve that [four years]."

Can you confirm you have never taken performance-enhancing drugs?

"People know me. When they saw it happened, they knew it was not on purpose. This is totally the truth. I am an honest person. I would say it. I am not a cheater, I am someone who loves my sport and loves the game. I don't like to cheat, I like to win fairly. People know that. I am a bad loser but I am not a cheater."

What was the moment like when you found out about the positive test?

"A shocking moment because I really did not know what caused it. What did I do wrong? I started thinking, did I eat something? I was in the shadows. This is a lot, it is too much. I was talking to God asking for help."

Who helped you during the ban?

"I had messages, friends and family. Obviously my wife, I spent a lot of time with my wife that I was not used to! And my kids, that was a good part as I got to be a real dad at home.

"Seeing them grow every day, I really enjoyed it. It helped me get through it, day-by-day. Spending time with my family helped me to stand up. Some days I was really down, thinking about what really happened.

"Sometimes you wish it didn't happen but it helped me to grow and to learn the lesson of life. I see life differently."

Did you think about retirement?

"It came to my mind. As soon as it did, I threw it away, I did not want to think about this. My wife was sitting me down and said I will get through this and play again. That pushed me - family was a big part of my mental strength, for sure. Obviously, the faith in God kept me positive. I took the negative part away from my family to be a normal person. Life goes on."

What is next for Paul Pogba?

"Where would I like to play? On the pitch! I would love to be on the pitch! Any pitch. First Juventus, I want to start training with team-mates. It's tough training alone - it passes by yourself! The main focus is to get back training and fit, to be on the pitch and do what I love."

Would you return to the Premier League?

"First of all, I am at Juventus under contract. I will see what they are thinking and the vision. My vision is to show I am a footballer. A new Paul Pogba with the same qualities. I am still ready."

How long will it take for you to return to full fitness?

"We will see with the training. It is always tough after being by yourself. I have to be ready and I trained for this moment so there wasn't a big gap to the other guys. It will take time, I know that, but I always motivate myself. I want to be ready and play."

What level can you return to?

"I don't want to lose the level I am at. If I can surpass it, this is what I want. I'm still the same player but with a different hunger. I am more motivated. I am more hungry. I will appreciate the game more than before after it was taken away from me. I realised how important it was for me. I tasted what life is after the career."

Are you eyeing a return to the France national team?

"I hope. It is in my mind for sure. I have to be ready for that. There are players who deserve to play and I have to win my place back. I am ready to fight."

During this period did you ever miss Manchester United?

"Truly, I had so many problems. I did not have time to think of Manchester United. I needed to get rid of all my problems and play.

"I watch Manchester United and I still have team-mates there. They are still one of the biggest clubs in the world but I wasn't thinking about more stuff."

What is your opinion of them now?

"I will never destroy the club I played with. I respect all the players there and they are doing their best. There is a lot of media on Manchester United and they need time.

"Arsenal had a long time to get back to the top and now they are dominating the league with Man City and Liverpool. It's a big club and I believe they will come back one day. The reality is, they are not at the top and it is not today."

Is there an unfair focus on United and players such as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford?

"Why the criticism? For performance or for something else? I think you're at the biggest club in England with a lot of fans. They need to say something I guess and all the players you mention are talented.

"You win as a team. You never point at one player at Man City but they play as a team, win as a team. When they don't play well, it's the team that don't play well.

"When you lose, you are going to get criticism."

What's your opinion on Sir Alex Ferguson's exit?

"Does it change what he has done for the club? The only thing I hear is that he won't get paid anymore. Sir Alex Ferguson will still be Sir Alex Ferguson. He is still in their history and will be forever. The only thing I hear is the money! He is Sir Alex Ferguson, a legend and always will be at Manchester United."

Do you agree with Jesse Lingard's claims that you are misunderstood?

"He is a close friend of mine. We always connect and always have good energy. When we were at United and we were winning, it was never a problem.

"I want to clarify as I heard Wayne Rooney say that we lost a game and me and Jesse were dancing in the changing room. You always need a witness, OK? If someone can confirm what Rooney said, I will accept it.

"If there is not, it is not true. Lingard never confirmed that because I am a very bad loser and I respect the club. Wayne Rooney, a legend of the club, sitting there and not saying anything. Do you think that matches?"

Do you think you were the most criticised player in the world?

"At one moment, yes. I think the transfer [to Man Utd] made a big impact as it was one of the biggest in the world. People were expecting stuff. United fans love me. I was by myself so I just let this happen and it went on.

"The thing with [Jose] Mourinho and I did not clean my image. I am really chill but you would not see that in social media. Sometimes criticism doesn't mean it is the truth."

What are your thoughts on Thomas Tuchel becoming the new England boss?

"I don't think my opinion would matter but all I know is, why not? It happens in other countries. He is a very good coach so I think the people should be happy."