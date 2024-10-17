Newcastle boss Eddie Howe not among 10 candidates interviewed for England job - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was not among the 10 candidates the FA say they interviewed for the England job - because they could not afford him.

The FA are on a collision course with top-flight clubs over plans to play two lucrative England friendlies in the USA next summer.

Chelsea have trademarked a new emblem ahead of their 120th anniversary with its designers describing how it is intended to symbolise their status as 'London's true club'.

Ireland have asked UEFA to host additional 2028 European Championship matches after Northern Ireland's Casement Park ground was ruled out as a tournament venue due to staggering refurbishment costs.

THE ATHLETIC

Sources who know Pep Guardiola believe that if Manchester City were to be found guilty and severely punished by the Premier League over their 115 financial charges, it would make it more likely that he would sign a contract extension.

Senior Manchester United officials met members of The 1958 fan protest group for the first time at Old Trafford this week.

Manchester City are set to appoint Therese Sjogran as their new women's director of football.

DAILY MIRROR

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly eyeing up a return to the Premier League before accepting the England job.

Manchester United look set to be left frustrated in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on young Barcelona duo Aleix Garrido and Noah Darvich as he prepares to start his new role at Red Bull.

Liverpool have been given a huge boost with Mohamed Salah potentially not needed for Egypt during the next international break - as they continue talks over extending his contract at Anfield.

THE GUARDIAN

Thomas Tuchel is not expected to attend Premier League matches to scout players before he begins his role as England's head coach on 1 January.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jordan Pickford faces a fight to hold on to his place as England's undisputed No 1 for the 2026 World Cup under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

THE SUN

Ederson says Manchester City already know the man they want to replace Pep Guardiola.

Frazer Clarke has revealed that a leading surgeon was woken up in order to treat him after his brutal knockout by Fabio Wardley.

THE TIMES

Red Bull have been accused of cheating by altering the ride height of their car in between qualifying and the race.

Thomas Tuchel is planning to return to his former employers at Chelsea when he assembles his new England backroom staff, with performance analyst James Melbourne expected to join the FA and goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilário also under strong consideration.

Clubs in the top two divisions of women's football want to allow fans to drink beer at their seats while watching matches.

DAILY RECORD

Cameron Carter-Vickers is back in training ahead of Celtic's top-of-the-table clash with Aberdeen.