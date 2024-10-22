Troy Parrott interview: Tottenham return for AZ Alkmaar forward with no regrets after becoming Eredivisie sensation

"I just had a feeling that it would happen," Troy Parrott tells Sky Sports. "I actually said to people when I was leaving there that I will probably see you soon." On Thursday evening, he returns to Tottenham with his new club AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Parrott made his Spurs debut at 17 amid much excitement about his potential. But after four different loan moves in English football's lower leagues, the Republic of Ireland international, now 22, has found himself in the Netherlands - in more ways than one.

Image: AZ Alkmaar's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring for the club in the Europa League

"There is something about the air over here. I don't know, it is like a feeling. I just enjoy it. If you asked me two or three years ago where I would be now, I would have never said here. That is something that kind of excites me. I am getting to live in new places.

"It is just about experiencing new things. There are not many people that do it. So, to try something new, it is exciting for me. It is a short life that we have. And I am not even just talking football now. It is something you cannot get back. To be living that, it is nice."

On the pitch, he has already scored a winner in Europe and is the Eredivisie's second-highest scorer. "If I had to paint a picture of how the season would start, then it would probably have been this with the amount of goals that I have scored so far," says Parrott.

The transition to life at AZ has been seamless after a season on loan at Excelsior in which he scored 10 goals in a struggling side. "I had a great time here last year, so I think it was only right for me to stay in the country and keep enjoying football over here," he adds.

In truth, the Netherlands has been the making of him. "There have been seasons that I have had before where I have not enjoyed it too much." Everything from the style of play to the life away from the pitch is bringing the best out in a player of such obvious promise.

Image: Troy Parrott has also scored five senior goals for the Republic of Ireland

"The most important thing was to start enjoying football again without any pressure on it. Not telling myself I need to do this, I need to do that. I know the talent I have so if I am feeling good in myself and happy then that is always going to show itself on the pitch.

"But it was a big step because I did not have any idea what to expect when I first came over. Moving from Ireland to England is one thing but to move somewhere where they speak a different language, a different culture, it was always going to be a challenge."

Of course, an Irishman abroad is never truly alone, whether living in Rotterdam last season or Amsterdam this. "They are everywhere," he says of his compatriots. And besides, the AZ fans could not have made him feel more welcome, chanting his name from the outset.

"It is different to what I have experienced before but it is a special feeling, something that I really enjoy." He was even presented with an inflatable parrot after his home debut. Has that survived? He laughs. "Yeah, it is here, just flying around the kitchen."

That came before he scored four goals in a 9-1 win over Robin van Persie's Heerenveen - a moment that Parrott naturally ranks among his best in football. Since then, former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart has said that he can become 'a really big player' - high praise.

"Encouraging comments are always nice to see," he concedes. But there is a sense that he has been here before, listening to those claims that he was destined for great things from a young age. He is done with beating himself up if he does not fulfil expectations.

"I have learned nothing good comes from that. I think I will be my own biggest critic but I will also give myself a pat on the back if I know I am doing well. For me, it is just about keeping that level head and not reading too much into a bad game or a good game."

Troy Parrott's career record Tottenham - 4 apps, 0 goals

Millwall (loan) – 14 apps, 0 goals

Ipswich (loan) – 18 apps, 2 goals

MK Dons (loan) – 47 apps, 10 goals

Preston (loan) – 34 apps, 4 goals

Excelsior (loan) – 24 apps, 10 goals

AZ Alkmaar – 11 apps, 6 goals

What is obvious is that there have been more of those good games in the Eredivisie than there were previously, something Parrott credits to the brand of football but also a change of emphasis under Marinus Dijkhuisen, his manager at Excelsior last season.

"The thing that helped me the most last season was that I realised I was a striker who needed to be in the box. On a couple of the loans that I had, I tried to show my ability to come deep and link play. A lot of the time, I was too far away from the goal to score.

"I worked a lot with the coach at Excelsior on just being in the box, being there when the ball is getting crossed. I think for me that was the biggest thing, just drilling it into my own head that ultimately you're a striker and you need to be in the box to score goals."

Parrott does still have that all-round game. As Van der Vaart noted, after playing on the counter-attack at Excelsior, he is able to show more at AZ. "That was one of the factors which played into my decision to come and sign here permanently," he explains.

"Last season, that build-up play did not come into but while this team still does counter-attack, we also really enjoy having the ball as well so I can show all parts of my game. I think we have a really good team and I want to improve on those aspects too."

And so to Tottenham. Are there any regrets?

"No, I don't think I have any regrets. I am grateful for how the club treated me, helping me to grow up as a person and a player. I can't really look back. This is the position I always wanted to be in, playing professional football. I understand that I am on my own journey.

"Those expectations are hard for any young player. I'm speaking like I am old, I'm still young now! It is just the experience I had, being out on all the loans and stuff, is more than what I should have at this age. But it is something a lot of young players go through.

"I believe for me I've learned to just put that to the side. It does more harm than it does good. Just to block all that out. I am happy now, being able to showcase what I can do week in and week out at a big team playing in Europe. It is what I wanted when I moved here."

Image: Jose Mourinho gave Troy Parrott his debut for Tottenham in the Premier League

As for what happens next, Parrott has learned not to think too far ahead. But asked if he could get back to the Premier League, a competition in which his involvement was restricted to two substitute appearances under Jose Mourinho, he still believes.

"I definitely have that self-belief. I am always going to have that confidence that I can do well. If I keep working hard, who knows what could happen? I could end up anywhere. But I am not thinking about the years ahead. I am only thinking about the next game."

That next game brings a return to Tottenham. And a goal there would be nice. "Yeah, really nice. Really, really nice."