Arsenal are investigating ways to expand Emirates Stadium to keep up with Premier League rivals - Paper Talk

Arsenal are investigating ways to expand Emirates Stadium in a bid to keep up with their Premier League rivals regarding match-day revenue.

Boxer Imane Khelif, who won gold at the Olympics, has received several offers to turn professional.

DAILY MAIL

LaLiga could hold first ever domestic game on US soil this season with Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid lined up to take place in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Image: Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid could be played on US soil

Manchester United are putting plans in place to stop Rangers supporters from entering home sections of Old Trafford for the upcoming meeting in the Europa League.

THE SUN

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is already looking for a new job less than a month after retiring, as he begins his journey to becoming a coach.

Jose Mourinho declined Fenerbahce's offer to find and rent him out the best house in Istanbul, in favour of staying in a luxury Four Seasons Hotel.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has suffered an ankle injury on loan at Hull City which will rule him out until the New Year.

DAILY MIRROR

Thomas Tuchel has suffered an early blow as England boss with longtime ally Zsolt Low, who worked with him at PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munch, not set to join him with the national team.

Aaron Ramsdale's father, Nick, is in hot water with Arsenal supporters after a social media post celebrating Bournemouth's win against his son's former club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters and his 2024 season may be over.

Image: Novak Djokovic's season could be over

DAILY STAR

Juventus Women star Alisha Lehmann had £416k worth of watches and jewellery burgled on Saturday evening.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has talked down the rumours that he is set to appear on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Image: Rangers Manager Philippe Clement (R) and former player Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell has rubbed salt in the wounds of Rangers after making his transfer exit feelings clear following his move to Blackburn Rovers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's plans for a dream home on a golf course have hit a stumbling block after he bought it for £1.5m.