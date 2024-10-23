Jack Wilshere: Former England midfielder leaves Arsenal academy role to join Norwich City as first-team coach

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has left his role in the Arsenal academy to join Norwich as first-team coach.

Wilshere, 32, returned to his former club in July 2022 as head coach of Arsenal's U18s and guided them to the FA Youth Cup final, in which they lost to West Ham.

The move to Sky Bet Championship Norwich will see Wilshere work alongside Johannes Hoff Thorup's backroom staff, with Narcis Pelach having left to take over as boss at Stoke last month.

"As everyone knows, Arsenal is and always will be part of who I am and the club means so much to me," Wilshere, who came through the Gunners academy before making 197 senior appearances, said on the club website.

"However, this opportunity has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment."

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper knows Wilshere from when he was loan manager at Arsenal.

Wilshere added on Norwich's official website: "When I met Ben and Johannes, I was really impressed by their vision and plans for the club.

"I have heard a lot about the environment around the club and the facilities at the training centre are first class.

"I feel like I have learned so much during my time coaching with Arsenal and I will be forever thankful for that experience.

"I am now really looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players and can't wait to get going."

Norwich sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off places, after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Preston on Tuesday night.

Knapper said: "Jack has developed fantastically over the past couple of years and we feel this is an exciting next step for both parties.

"In our view, he is one of the brightest and most exciting young coaches in the country. We can't wait to begin our journey together with him and to get to work."

Wilshere: Norwich is the right opportunity to progress

Wilshere spent two years in the role at Arsenal but now views the move to Norwich as the perfect next step in his coaching career.

Speaking in a statement released by his former side, he added: "I've loved every minute of my time as U18s head coach and would like to thank Edu, Per, Mikel, my colleagues in the academy and everyone at the club for their fantastic support during my time in the role.

Image: Wilshere has left his role in the Arsenal academy to join Norwich City

"I have an incredibly special bond with the players and staff at Arsenal, and am so proud of the work we have done as a collective over the last two-and-a-half years.

"It's been a privilege to have been involved in the development and progression of such a special group, and I'll be continuing to watch and support from afar. The future is exciting both for the academy players and the club, and I know the group I've been working with will continue to progress and have the potential to achieve great things.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Arsenal Football Club for their support and understanding in my decision and wish everybody at the club the very best for the future. This club will always be close to my heart and for me, this is a 'see you again' rather than 'goodbye'."

Mertesacker: We are sad to see Wilshere leave

Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker, who played with Wilshere from 2011 to 2018 in north London, has wished his former team-mate and colleague well on his next move in coaching.

He said: "Jack's development as a coach over the past two seasons has been really impressive. Jack has represented Arsenal in the best possible way, both as a player and in his role as an academy coach.

Image: Wilshire (left) and Per Mertesacker during their time at Arsenal together

"Jack has not only been a role model for our younger generation on the pitch - showing the young players the skills required at the highest level, but has also demonstrated every day how to be the best possible person.

"Of course, we are all sad to see Jack leave, but we are so proud that we have played a positive part in his development into the next stage of his career as a young coach.

"We wish Jack and his family well at Norwich City, and his many friends here will be keeping in close contact with him as his journey in coaching continues."