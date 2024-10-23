Rangers boss Philippe Clement expects Europa League reaction after slipping six points behind Celtic and Aberdeen

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has come out fighting and defended his position after fans protested during their defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Clement insists the club are on the right track and expects a good reaction against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League on Thursday.

Clement's defence of his position comes after former Rangers striker Kris Boyd said the club was going backwards and a long way from challenging for the title.

Their latest defeat saw Rangers slip six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and Aberdeen.

Clement said: "Fans are not happy now. They're not happy after the last result. They were happy after [Rangers won 2-0 at] Malmo [in September], for example, so it goes up and down. It's about creating consistency again. Creating momentum again.

"We are working really hard... to make it as fast as possible back in the level this club was maybe 12,15 years ago. Or in moments in the last couple of years. That takes time.

"That was one of the lower days for sure against Kilmarnock. Me, the players, staff, fans nobody was happy with the level of performance and for sure with the result.

"It's about reacting now towards Steaua Bucharest and I have a lot of confidence in this squad for the short term and the long term also.

Image: Clement has challenged Rangers to bounce back from defeat at Kilmarnock when they take on Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League

"You need to switch your mindset and look forward and you want to react as fast as possible. That's what's going on in the dressing room and the same with me.

"People who are not happy now, I understand. They were probably really happy with me six months ago or nine months ago - I'm still the same man working now. I'm working even much harder than I did at that moment because there's much more to be done."

'Just get yourself up the tunnel!'

During Rangers' defeat to Kilmarnock, supporters held up banners, including one calling for perceived mismanagement at the club to stop.

Boyd has argued the club is going backwards, telling The Football Show on Sky Sports News: "I don't think even the biggest Rangers fan in the world would say there's an opportunity of challenging Celtic right now.

"Rangers have got to do a lot more than they did on Sunday. And the pressure's only going to mount because it doesn't take a lot when you're already under-performing.

Image: Kris Boyd says things are going backwards under Philippe Clement

"Then at the end when the players are going to clap the fans - they don't want to see it. Just get yourself up the tunnel! It's been another poor performance, get yourself up the tunnel, get dusted down, and ready to go again on Thursday.

"These fans pay a lot of money to travel to away grounds, travel to European ties, they want to see performances. They're not interested in seeing players come up to the 18-yard box and clapping them and saying sorry.

"They want to see performances on the pitch. You go and do that and they'll back you. If you don't then you're in big trouble."