Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers: Marley Watkins nets late winner as Gers miss chance to close gap on leaders Celtic

Rangers failed to close the gap on leaders Celtic after Marley Watkins’ late strike gave Kilmarnock a shock 1-0 victory at Rugby Park.

Celtic and Aberdeen drew 2-2 at Parkhead on Saturday to offer the chasing Gers some encouragement in the title race, but on their return from the international break, Philippe Clement's side failed miserably in their bid to take advantage.

Despite having plenty of possession, there was a disjointed look to Rangers, whose fans held up protest banners in the second half, one of which called for the "mismanagement" of the club to stop.

Rangers improved little after the break and Killie struck in the 87th minute when Watkins broke through to beat goalkeeper Jack Butland and earn his side a first home win of the season, with Rangers dropping six points behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

Image: Marley Watkins leaps in celebration after scoring a late goal to put Kilmarnock ahead against Rangers

Rangers have to recover from another blow to start preparing for the Europa League game against Romanian side FCSB at Ibrox on Thursday night, but even this early, their title hopes look forlorn and their supporters vented their frustration at the end.

There were fears that Storm Ashley could have an effect on the noon kick-off in Ayrshire, but the sun was out, albeit the artificial surface was soaked. Kilmarnock started on top with Butland having to make a good recovery save to deny Watkins after Jefte's header back had dropped short.

Former Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie made a good save from Vaclav Cerny's long-range shot, a rare attempt on goal in the first half before Kilmarnock's Robbie Deas headed in from Matthew Kennedy's cross, only to see the offside flag go up, the decision confirmed by VAR.

The visitors started the second half with the sight of their fans holding up banners reading "the mismanagement of Rangers must stop and stop now".

Rangers did improve initially with Cyriel Dessers' drive from 25 yards tipped round the right post by McCrorie for a corner, from which the Gers striker hit the bar before Robin Propper put the loose ball behind.

Leon Balogun and Nico Raskins replaced Propper and Barron and Rangers began pressing with more purpose, McCrorie making saves from Tavernier and John Souttar, although in the 70th minute on a Killie break, Kennedy tested Butland with a decent drive.

There seemed to be cheers from the Rangers fans when Dessers was replaced moments later by Hamza Igamane, while Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Kieran Dowell came on for Cerny and Tom Lawrence, with Tavernier moving to a more advanced role.

Killie had brought on Gary Mackay-Steven and Bruce Anderson for Vassell and Danny Armstrong and the game was in the balance until Watkins pounced, running on to a pass from substitute Watson and brushing past Souttar to send a shot bouncing past Butland.

Igamane missed the far post with an effort in the third of six added minutes, but ultimately Rangers missed the chance to put pressure on the league leaders.