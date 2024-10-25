Andre Onana merits reappraisal for Man Utd heroics, Mikel Arteta's Ethan Nwaneri caution justified - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

Onana reassessment overdue

Jose Mourinho was in no doubt about which player made the difference in Thursday's 1-1 draw between his Fenerbahce side and Manchester United. "Andre Onana made two fantastic saves," he said. "He was the most decisive player in the result."

Image: Andre Onana made a sensational double save against Fenerbahce

The former United boss was of course referring to Onana's brilliant double save in the first half, when he repelled two close-range headers in quick succession from Youssef En-Nesyri.

Such interventions have become frequent occurrences. United's defensive porousness means Onana has been kept far busier than he would like since his arrival at the club. No goalkeeper has faced more shots in the last two Premier League seasons. But his saves have often kept their heads above water.

According to Opta's expected goal model, Onana is third among goalkeepers, behind only Arijanet Muric and Emiliano Martinez, for expected goals prevented since the start of last term, his saves worth a whopping 7.14 goals, based on the quality of chances faced.

Of course, it is his errors, mostly concentrated in his first few months at the club, which stick in the memory. Perceptions were shaped early among Premier League viewers. But his value has become clear to United fans and a broader reassessment is probably overdue.

There were of course costly mistakes in the Champions League last year. In the Premier League, though, Onana has only made two errors leading to shots in 46 games, according to Opta. It is half as many as Alisson and three fewer than Martinez since the start of last season.

His occasional mis-steps continue to be pounced upon by critics. But his heroics on Thursday night were just the latest reminder that United would be worse off without him.

Harsh to fault Arteta over Nwaneri minutes

Arsenal's injury issues, coupled with unconvincing displays against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk, have added to the clamour for teenager Ethan Nwaneri to be given more chances. Mikel Arteta's perceived reluctance has prompted criticism from some fans.

Watching his cameos this season, it is easy to understand the desire to see more of him. Nwaneri, characterised by driving runs and smooth footwork, is clearly a thrilling prospect. Inside the club, he is seen as having the humility and work ethic to match his talent.

Image: Ethan Nwaneri scored twice in the Carabao Cup win over Bolton

Could Arteta have made more use of him against Bournemouth and Shakhtar? Probably. Arsenal looked clunky at the Vitality Stadium even before William Saliba's red card. Nwaneri is probably the closest thing Arteta has in his squad to a Martin Odegaard alternative.

But it still feels harsh to criticise the manager who made him the youngest player in Premier League history, aged 15 years and 181 against Brentford in 2022, over a lack of opportunity.

Arteta said that historic appearance at the Gtech Community Stadium was motivated by "gut instinct" at the time. In truth, it was more calculated than he let on; an attempt to show the club's most prodigiously talented academy player a pathway to the first-team.

Inevitably, though, it also thrust him into the consciousness of supporters who, two years on, have only seen him make a further five competitive appearances at senior level.

It may not feel like much but it is important to remember Nwaneri only became old enough to sign a professional contract in March and is still five months from his 18th birthday. He is the second-youngest of 440 players to have played in the Premier League this season.

It is worth noting, too, that Nwaneri is ahead of others of comparative potential at the same age. His total of five Premier League appearances already matches that of Manchester City's Phil Foden at 18. Bukayo Saka, his fellow Arsenal academy graduate, did not reach the same milestone until a month after turning 18.

There is, perhaps, a broader question to be asked about Arteta's use of academy players. Saka is the only one who makes their strongest team now. But that scarcity is a natural consequence of rising standards. Arsenal have gone from top-four hopefuls to title challengers under his management.

It is a testament to Nwaneri's ability that he already looks capable of stepping up. But over-exposure at such a young age brings risks. And besides, at 17, it is more accurate to say he is ahead of schedule than being held back by his manager. His time will come.

Faltering Isak needs better service

Alexander Isak's 21 Premier League goals last season put him behind only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer but he goes into Newcastle's meeting with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, having only found the net once in six games. He does not look himself.

The 25-year-old has been hindered by a broken toe, admittedly, missing three games before Saturday's 1-0 loss to Brighton. But his one-on-one effort saved by Bart Verbruggen, one of seven shots without scoring in the game, seemed to sum up his recent struggles.

In total, it is one goal from 18 shots this season. A conversion rate which stood at 27 per cent last season, and 20 per cent the year before that, has fallen to only six per cent this term.

It should be noted, however, that, according to Opta's expected goals model, that one-on-one chance against Brighton was one of only two high-value opportunities he has had all season.

Image: Alexander Isak's shot maps for the last two seasons compared

He converted the other, from Jacob Murphy's pass across goal to clinch the 2-1 win over Tottenham in September. Otherwise, though, he has been limited to low-quality chances, his average of 0.42 non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes down from 0.62 last season.

It is of course partly the responsibility of a striker to generate scoring chances. Isak has so far lacked his usual sharpness. But the responsibility for his scoring struggles should be shared. Better service is needed to return to the heights of last season.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye has been fun to watch this season. Crucially for Sean Dyche, the skilful forward is also putting in serious defensive work. The 24-year-old had an unusual route to the top, as detailed by his former coach at non-league Boreham Wood. He faces Fulham, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, in fine form.

