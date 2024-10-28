Scotland vs Hungary: Pedro Martinez Losa denies over-confidence ahead of Euro 2025 play-off

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa insists he has not given Hungary extra motivation after his bold prediction following the first leg of their Euro 2025 play-off.

After Friday's 1-0 victory in Budapest, the Spaniard said in his post-match interview that "there is no way we are going to lose the game at home in Scotland".

However, Martinez Losa played down the impact of his words as he faced the media in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon.

"I think both teams are more focused on the inside processes," he said. "I think Hungary was very well prepared for the first leg and they will be prepared again.

"And we will be prepared, so I think that the details of the game, apart from what we can perceive from outside, is more about what we are going to do well on the pitch or not.

Image: Martha Thomas scored Scotland's winner in Hungary

"So I will respect the opponent to the maximum level. And the best way to respect the opponent is to prepare to the maximum details also, to prepare the team in the best way possible."

Asked if he stood by his bullish post-match assertion that Scotland would not lose, Martinez Losa appeared to back-track slightly, indicating that his words were a reflection of the mindset of his team and an attempt to build up hype ahead of the second leg.

"Well, I was referring more in the motivation in the group and the confidence that we have inside, while obviously respecting the opponent," he said. "But also, we got a result the other day through the way that the game was, and I think that is an aspect that the team is doing now consistently.

"On the other side, we are excited about having very talented players coming back to the squad. And that gives us that confidence that we can offer a good game to our fans.

"It was more the excitement after the game to come back home with building the atmosphere with everyone and be able to face this challenge together.

"I think that what you speak at the end of the game is about how you feel."

If Scotland get past Hungary on Tuesday, they will face the winners of the tie between Finland and Montenegro in the final round of the play-off final next month. The Finns lead 1-0 from the first leg.