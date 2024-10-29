Ruben Amorim: Sporting boss would relish Man Utd chance after emerging as leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim would relish managing Manchester United after emerging as the leading candidate to take over from Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

United have approached Sporting over appointing Amorim as their new boss and talks are thought to be ongoing over making the 39-year-old Ten Hag's successor after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday morning.

The Sporting boss was part of the club's shortlist of options as revealed by Sky Sports News on Monday and his £8.3m release clause is not seen as prohibitive.

A deal has not been done yet and sources insist an announcement on United's new permanent manager is not imminent, but advanced discussions have not been denied by any of the parties involved.

Despite batting away the question of whether he is in the frame to get the Old Trafford job during a press conference after Ten Hag's sacking, it is understood Amorim would relish the challenge of coaching United.

When asked about his future in the wake of Ten Hag's sacking, Amorim said at a pre-match press conference on Monday: "I was expecting that question and obviously I am not going to talk about my future.

"I am not going to speak about my future because no matter what I say I'd have to always talk about it.

"Since the first day, I said it was not worthy to ask about it and I am not going to make any comments about my future."

He added: "I am very proud of being Sporting head coach."

In recent weeks he has been suggested as a future Manchester City manager with Sporting's Hugo Viana, a close friend, due to move to the blue half of Manchester as the club's new director of football next season.

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired as a player in 2017 and just two years later he took up his first managerial job at Braga.

He then joined Sporting in March 2020 where he has established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after young coaches, twice guiding the club to the league title.

He has also won the Taca da Liga - the Portuguese League Cup - on three occasions, twice with Sporting and once with Braga.

Why Man Utd are in talks with Amorim

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Amorim was linked with the West Ham job, the Liverpool job and there is even talk of him being a Manchester City manager one day.

"He is one of the most coveted young coaches in Europe at the moment. It is not just United who are interested.

"One of the stumbling blocks to this deal being done is the fact that he's got this release clause in his contract.

"Sporting had to pay a big release clause to get him in the first place and United will have to pay €10m (£8.3m) to get him.

"United have to comply with PSR rules and they have to also pay off Erik ten Hag so there's talk they will have to pay him the region of £15m.

"So United would need to spend not only to sack Ten Hag but also to bring in Amorim.

"His brand of football is attractive but some detractors would say what he has achieved has been over a very short period of time in Portuguese football.

"With all due respect, the level of the Portuguese league is not at the same level as others in Europe. But it looks like Amorim could be the next big Portuguese manager."

Why Sporting coach Amorim could be right for Man Utd

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

It has long been inevitable that Ruben Amorim would take one of Europe's biggest jobs. Winning the title with Sporting in 2021 at the age of 36 all but guaranteed that. Repeating the feat last season only underlined his ability as a coach.

Sporting recognised that this was a special talent very early, famously paying a huge release clause after his spectacular start at Braga. They bet on his tactical mind, his fierce commitment as a player, but more than anything on the power of his personality.

In conversation with a series of Portuguese coaches, some of whom have pitted their wits against Amorim in his native country, we will explore his rise, what it is that makes him so impressive as a coach, and, crucially, whether this can be translated into his next job.

Read Adam Bate's Ruben Amorim analysis here.