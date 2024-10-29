Adam Idah: Celtic striker undergoes scan on injured ankle after 'poor challenge' at Motherwell

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is unsure how long he will be without Adam Idah as the striker awaits scan results on an ankle injury suffered in the win at Motherwell.

Idah went down under a challenge by Motherwell's Liam Gordon late on in the match at Fir Park.

Referee David Dickinson initially booked the 28-year-old before upgrading the yellow card to red after a VAR review.

"He goes for a scan today, so we should find out a wee bit later on how that is," Rodgers said ahead of their Premiership game at home to Dundee.

"It was a nasty knock he took. I think that it was a poor challenge and thankfully the ground was a bit wet, so his foot's able to move.

"If it's a dry pitch and his foot sticks in the field, then it can be a really bad one. But he's got a wee bit more movement in it."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said after Sunday's match that he thought the red card was "unbelievably harsh" but Rodgers thinks he will have changed his mind after watching it again.

"For managers after a game it's sometimes difficult because you're coming in to address your players, there's so many things you're having to look at and then very quickly you're out into your press duty," he said.

"So, yes, sometimes as a manager you don't quite get that true look at it and reflection to it.

"I said afterwards that the player didn't look like he was obviously meant to make the challenge he did, but it's still a poor challenge.

"He was on the stretch, he's off the floor and it's a bad challenge. So, I don't think you can deny that it's not that. So, I think when Stuart sees it again, he will see that as well.

"I respect he has to defend the player, but it's still a poor challenge."

