Man City manager Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker highlight lack of recovery after shock defeat to Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola suggested the fact Man City had less time recovery time played a part in their shock defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson struck to seal a deserved 2-1 victory for the Cherries, who had never before beaten the Cherries in the league in their history.

City exited the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday night, meaning they had three days' rest before the trip south, while Bournemouth had double that, having last played away at Aston Villa the Saturday prior.

Defeat means Guardiola's side dropped to second, two points behind Liverpool, who came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

"We could not match up the intensity of Bournemouth, who had six or seven days. There was less recovery from the trip from London," said the Spaniard.

"We talked about that, we had to increase our duels in that position. They had chances, we created some, especially at the end. And we had our momentums, but the long balls, we could not defend them and when that happens, you have to defend so deep.

"The guys gave everything. After nine years together, I know they gave it but not enough to compete against that team in that moment."

In the lead-up to the game, Guardiola had spoken about how many of his players had a 50-50 chance of playing, with injuries currently causing problems for the reigning Premier League champions.

Neither Savinho nor Kevin De Bruyne made it off the bench, while he spoke pre-match about how both Ruben Dias and John Stones were set for extended spells on the sidelines.

"Kyle Walker has trained 16 days and not done a single session. He made an incredible effort," Guardiola added.

"Yesterday was the first time we trained as a team. Manuel Akanji couldn't play in the last game because of a niggle. Nathan Ake is in the wars and made an incredible effort.

"It's not just about that, but when you are in that position you have to do more in concentration and win a little bit more.

"We knew Bournemouth have success in this part of the season and it's well-deserved of them. In other circumstances we could have defended our unbeaten record."

Walker echoed his manager's sentiments when speaking to Sky Sports on the south coast.

"To come here and not get the win is always disappointing. Sometimes you have to play the game with, I think, emotion," he said.

"When we've had the injuries we've got, the amount of time Bournemouth have had - six days - to prepare for this game, sometimes you need to play with your heart.

"The last 10 minutes we came into it, but going 2-0 down was always going to be an uphill battle.

"How Bournemouth attack, with the front three and runners in behind, everything has to be 100 per cent. The quality has to be very good, it's a different Bournemouth to what we've seen in the last couple of years.

"They've got discipline and organisation. You can see that in the results they've picked up in recent weeks.

"We're not using that as an excuse, we had people on the bench and start today who were fit to start. We have to give full credit to Bournemouth and move on to the next one."

Who are Man City currently missing?

Guardiola claimed his side had only 13 first-team players available to face Bournemouth after their 2-1 loss at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Already without Walker, Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji was withdrawn ahead of kick-off, before Savinho left on a stretcher in the second half in north London.

However, walking wounded Walker and Akanji both returned to start at the Vitality, with Savinho, De Bruyne and Doku only fit enough to be substitutes - although only the latter of that trio made it off the bench.

Meanwhile, centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones were not involved in the squad, with Guardiola revealing the pair are now set for an extended spells on the sidelines, meaning the Premier League champions are now without these key players.