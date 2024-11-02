Bournemouth 2-1 Man City: Antoine Semenyo, Evanilson strike as Premier League champions shocked on the south coast

Man City suffered their first Premier League defeat of 2024 as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth after turning in a performance well below-par at the Vitality Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson struck to seal a deserved victory for the Cherries who had never before beaten the Cherries in the league in their entire history.

Liverpool's comeback win at Brighton ensured they established themselves at the summit, at City's expense.

Bournemouth smelled blood from the off. Inside two minutes, Ederson was forced into a double save to first deny Semenyo and then Justin Kluivert from the follow-up and, after the lively start continued, the laser-focused Semenyo turned and tucked home his fourth of the season after being picked out by Milos Kerkez.

Man City lacked any sort of fluency going forward and ended the first half, uncharacteristically, without a shot on target. Kerkez bravely blocked a drive from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland skewed wide, but that was as good as it got.

A last-ditch save from Ederson prevented Evanilson from doubling the hosts' lead shortly after the start of the second half, but the Brazilian did just that after 64 minutes, making early contact with a wicked Kerkez ball to catch the City stopper out.

Image: Bournemouth players celebrate after Evanilson doubles their lead over Man City

Amazingly, it could have been three when the Cherries broke again within minutes, but Marcus Tavernier struck the post before Adam Smith somehow blazed the rebound over with the goal gaping.

Josko Gvardiol got on the end of an Ilkay Gundogan cross to loop in a header and halve the deficit, which set up an incredibly tense finale. But City knew their luck was out when Haaland guided a simple shot onto the post from point-blank range at the death.

Story of the match in stats...

Guardiola: Bournemouth deserved win - we couldn't match their intensity

Man City manager Pep Guardiola:

"We could not match up the intensity of Bournemouth, who had six or seven days. There was less recovery from the trip from London.

"We talked about that, we had to increase our duels in that position. They had chances, we created some especially at the end. And we had our momentums, but the long balls, we could not defend them and when that happens, you have to defend so deep.

"The guys gave everything. After nine years together, I know they gave it but not enough to compete against that team in that moment.

"Kyle Walker has trained 16 days and not done a single session. He made an incredible effort. Yesterday was the first time we trained as a team. Manuel Akanji couldn't play in the last game because of a niggle. Nathan Ake is in the wars and made an incredible effort.

"It's not just about that, but when you are in that position you have to do more in concentration and win a little bit more.

"We knew Bournemouth have success in this part of the season and it's well deserved. In other circumstances we could have defended our unbeaten record."