Edu: Arsenal sporting director to leave club with Gunners surprised by his decision

Arsenal sporting director Edu to leave club; reasons behind Brazilian's exit as yet unclear; Gunners have been taken by surprise by his decision; sources have told Sky Sports News the Brazilian has been under consideration for a role with Evangelos Marinakis's group of clubs

Monday 4 November 2024 09:17, UK

Arsenal technical director Edu during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday September 15, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Watford. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Image: Edu has been Arsenal sporting director since July 2019

Arsenal sporting director Edu has taken the decision to leave the club.

The sporting director has been away in Brazil on personal matters and arrived back late last week.

Sources have told Sky Sports News the Brazilian has been under consideration for a role with Evangelos Marinakis' group of clubs.

They currently include Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave - and, in the future, potentially a fourth club they are looking to buy in Europe.

It is unclear yet whether that is a reason Edu has made this decision.

Sky Sports News understands the Brazilian's decision has taken Arsenal by surprise.

The 42-year-old shares a strong bond with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, with whom he has rebuilt Arsenal into title contenders.

Mikel Arteta works closely with Arsenal's technical director Edu
Image: Edu (left) and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have worked closely together

In September, when the manager signed a new contract, Edu had outlined their new long-term ambitions. There had been no signs he was considering leaving his role.

Edu joined Arsenal as technical director in July 2019 before becoming the club's first-ever sporting director in November 2022.

The former Gunners midfielder has been responsible for the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, while he helped offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Since Edu arrived at the club, Arsenal have spent £867m - only Chelsea and Manchester United have spent more in that period - and have won the FA Cup, while finishing as runners-up in the last two Premier League seasons.

