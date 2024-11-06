Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee, Dundee Utd and Ross County live on Sky Sports

Six more Scottish Premiership matches will be shown live on Sky Sports as the title race and relegation battle show no signs of easing.

Hibernian - who currently sit 10th in the table - host Rangers at Easter Road in the first of those games, on January 5 at 12pm.

Rangers are currently nine points behind league leaders Celtic and Aberdeen after 10 games.

Ross County and Dundee both host Celtic in January - live on Sky Sports - with the Hoops in Dingwall on January 11 before travelling to Dens Park on January 14.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

A hectic January also sees Rangers host unbeaten Aberdeen on January 15 before heading to Tannadice Park to face Dundee United on January 26.

The Dons' home game against bottom-of-the-table Hearts is also live on Sky Sports on January 12.

What else is coming up on Sky?

There are now 17 Scottish Premiership matches coming up on Sky Sports before the end of January.

Kilmarnock host Celtic on Sunday at 3pm before the Scottish Champions take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on November 23.

A busy December kicks off with St Johnstone vs Rangers on December 1, with a top-of-the-table battle at Pittodrie on December 4 as Aberdeen host Celtic.

Rangers make the trip to Ross County on December 9, with Celtic at Dundee United on December 22.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts

The clash between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day is confirmed live on Sky, as is Rangers' trip to Motherwell on December 29.

The new year kicks off with a huge derby day as Rangers host Celtic on January 2 at 3pm, before Dundee United head to Dens Park to face Dundee later that evening.