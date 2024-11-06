 Skip to content

Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee, Dundee Utd and Ross County live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports offers live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football, plus free highlights on our app, website and social medial channels

Wednesday 6 November 2024 14:21, UK

Six more Scottish Premiership matches will be shown live on Sky Sports as the title race and relegation battle show no signs of easing.

Hibernian - who currently sit 10th in the table - host Rangers at Easter Road in the first of those games, on January 5 at 12pm.

Rangers are currently nine points behind league leaders Celtic and Aberdeen after 10 games.

Ross County and Dundee both host Celtic in January - live on Sky Sports - with the Hoops in Dingwall on January 11 before travelling to Dens Park on January 14.

A hectic January also sees Rangers host unbeaten Aberdeen on January 15 before heading to Tannadice Park to face Dundee United on January 26.

The Dons' home game against bottom-of-the-table Hearts is also live on Sky Sports on January 12.

What else is coming up on Sky?

There are now 17 Scottish Premiership matches coming up on Sky Sports before the end of January.

Kilmarnock host Celtic on Sunday at 3pm before the Scottish Champions take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on November 23.

A busy December kicks off with St Johnstone vs Rangers on December 1, with a top-of-the-table battle at Pittodrie on December 4 as Aberdeen host Celtic.

Rangers make the trip to Ross County on December 9, with Celtic at Dundee United on December 22.

The clash between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day is confirmed live on Sky, as is Rangers' trip to Motherwell on December 29.

The new year kicks off with a huge derby day as Rangers host Celtic on January 2 at 3pm, before Dundee United head to Dens Park to face Dundee later that evening.

Fixtures confirmed live on Sky Sports

  • Kilmarnock vs Celtic - November 10, kick-off 3pm
  • Hearts vs Celtic - November 23, kick-off 7.45pm
  • St Johnstone vs Rangers - December 1, kick-off 12pm
  • Aberdeen vs Celtic - December 4, kick-off 8pm
  • Ross County vs Rangers - December 8, kick-off 12pm
  • Dundee United vs Celtic - December 22, kick-off 12pm
  • Hearts vs Hibernian - December 26, kick-off 12.30pm
  • Motherwell vs Rangers - December 29, kick-off 3pm
  • Rangers vs Celtic - January 2, kick-off 3pm
  • Dundee vs Dundee United - January 2, kick-off 5.30pm
  • Hibernian vs Rangers: January 5, kick-off 12pm
  • Dundee vs Rangers - January 9, kick-off 8pm
  • Ross County vs Celtic - January 11, kick-off 12.30pm
  • Aberdeen vs Hearts - January 12, kick-off 3pm
  • Dundee vs Celtic - January 14, kick-off 8pm
  • Rangers vs Aberdeen - January 15, kick-off 8pm
  • Dundee United vs Rangers - January 26, kick-off 12pm
