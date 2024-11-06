Ruben Amorim: Manchester United players players will adapt to new head coach's style, says Andre Onana

Andre Onana is confident Manchester United's squad boasts the quality and pragmatism to embrace incoming head coach Ruben Amorim's approach.

The Old Trafford hierarchy acted swiftly by appointing the Sporting boss last week, having unanimously decided to sack Erik ten Hag following a poor start to his third season in charge.

Amorim enjoyed the perfect send-off in his final match at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday night, masterminding a stunning 4-1 win against United's rivals Manchester City in the Champions League.

Onana was among those impressed viewers and believes the Portuguese is taking over a club with the ability to adapt to his demands, indicating his favoured high-energy 3-4-3 system could also work.

"I did watch the game yesterday," the United goalkeeper said. "Great victory for them, by the way.

"Different system but my players, my team-mates, we are all pragmatic.

"I think everyone here is capable to play in each system so I don't think this will be any issue for us. We have big players so they will step up."

Onana: Players gave everything for Ten Hag

Amorim arrives looking to kickstart a campaign that began badly under Ten Hag, who brought Onana to United last summer having working together with great success at Ajax.

"When I heard he was leaving, obviously I feel bad," the goalkeeper said. "It's not always easy for players to understand when a manager is leaving.

"But at the end of the day, the club have to make a decision and we have to follow.

"Yes, I worked with him, he's a good manager, I have a very good relationship with him.

"Why things didn't work here? We didn't win enough games so it's simple.

"In high level it's not easy. Sometimes you have to pay the price. Unfortunately it was him. We did everything, the players gave everything, we worked hard, we tried out best, but it just didn't work."

Van Nistelrooy on his Man Utd future: 'I am waiting for conversations to take place'

Amorim's arrival heralds the start of a new era at United, who first face PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday before welcoming Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is hoping to hand over the side after overseeing back-to-back wins, but the fan favourite's future beyond that remains unclear.

The former striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer as one of Ten Hag's assistants and has expressed his desire to stay at the club once Amorim arrives.

"I didn't have contact so far," Van Nistelrooy said. "There's no changes in that. I don't know when [there will be] yet either."

Asked what the ideal scenario would be for him, he added: "I don't know. It's difficult to comment on that now. I'm waiting for conversations to take place.

"In the meantime, obviously the most important for this club is getting the work done on a daily basis and in the game coming up tomorrow.

"It's a European night at Old Trafford against the Greek champions, second in the league currently.

"Honestly, I have to say that I feel the responsibility to do well over the next week and that's my job. I'm focused on that.

"As I said, I welcome Ruben, happy [to be] here to help and help him, and that's the situation for the moment."