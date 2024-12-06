Essential Football podcast: Does form go out window on derby weekend?
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast for exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and build-up to the big matches
Friday 6 December 2024 17:03, UK
This weekend's Merseyside and London derbies are the focus of the latest episode of the Essential Football podcast.
Sky Sports' Ron Walker, Peter Smith and Sam Blitz look ahead to the weekend's Premier League action, which kicks off with what is expected to be the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park as Everton host leaders Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.
Meanwhile, on Super Sunday we have two more mouth-watering derbies, this time from the capital as first Fulham entertain in-form Arsenal at Craven Cottage, before out-of-sorts Tottenham take on bitter rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - with both games live on Sky Sports.
And our trio of journalists get stuck into those eye-catching clashes, as well as a whole lot more in the latest episode of the Essential Football podcast.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Trending
- Jose hits back at Pep: 'I won my Premier League titles fairly'
- Liverpool latest: Slot's funny exchange over Van Dijk future
- Man Utd latest: Amorim saw 'a lot wrong' in Arsenal and Everton games
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Arteta welcomes Stoke comparisons: 'We want to be kings of everything'
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Live on Sky: Burnley vs Middlesbrough
- Arsenal latest: Arteta - Smith Rowe and Vieira let go to make room for Nwaneri
- Everton vs Liverpool preview: Alisson not quite ready for return
- Norris fastest as Leclerc penalty leaves Ferrari needing 'amazing recovery'