Essential Football podcast: Why Pep Guardiola is staying at Man City and Ruben Amorim is the perfect fit for Man Utd

The managers of Man Utd and Man City are both in focus in the latest episode of the Essential Football podcast.

As Pep Guardiola agrees a contract extension at City, Sky Sports football journalists Ron Walker, Peter Smith and Sam Blitz discuss why he's chosen to stay with the champions and how his decision could affect the Premier League.

Plus, in the second half of the episode we're joined by Portuguese football journalist, Miguel Lourenco Pereira - author of the book: "Bring Me That Horizon: A Journey to the Soul of Portuguese Football", who speaks to us about Ruben Amorim's appointment as Manchester United manager and explains how Portugal continues to produce world-class players and coaches.

