Jose Mourinho ban: Fenerbahce manager fined and suspended for post-match comments to win over Trabzonspor

Jose Mourinho has been fined and handed a one-match ban for his response to Fenerbahce's dramatic 3-2 Super Lig victory at Trabzonspor.

In his post-match interview, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss, who had seen the home side awarded two penalties, took aim at VAR Atilla Karaoglan and said: "I know what I was told even before I came. I didn't believe. It is even worse than I was told.

"It's more difficult because we play against our opponents, good opponents like Trabzonspor are, but we play against the system, and to play against the system is the most difficult thing."

Mourinho, who took a tumble as he attempted a celebratory knee slide on the final whistle in Sunday's game, was charged with "unsportsmanlike behaviour towards opposing team fans" and "diminishing the value of Turkish football and... discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials" during his outspoken post-match interview.

In a statement, the Turkish Football Federation revealed Mourinho had been punished with "prohibition of access to the dressing room and bench" for one official game, fined £1,300 and a further £13,500 for his "hurtful" remarks, with the latter punishment reduced.

In addition to the sanctions imposed on Mourinho, Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilicali - owner of Championship side Hull - was fined £9,000 for "unsportsmanlike remarks".

In a lengthy statement published on Fenerbahce's website, Ilicali described the officiating as "a complete scandal" and claimed the match had been "massacred" by the VAR.

Mourinho's ban comes soon after he was sent off during Fenerbahce's Europa League draw with Manchester United in October for his protests after Bright Osayi-Samuel was denied a penalty.

On the incident, Mourinho told TNT: "I watched the incident. I don't want to speak about it."

On going to see the referee, Mourinho added: "He told me something incredible. At the same time, he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline.

"I congratulate him because he's absolutely incredible.

"During the game, at 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation, and he had one eye on the bench and on my behaviour."

