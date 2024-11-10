Manchester City planning a £50.3m January swoop for Martin Zubimendi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are planning a £50.3m January swoop for Martin Zubimendi - six months after he turned his back on Liverpool.

New England boss Thomas Tuchel has handed Marcus Rashford an olive branch. The German told the Manchester United forward that he wants him in his Three Lions squad - as long as he keeps his form up.

Thomas Tuchel snubbed a "done deal" to manage Manchester United before becoming England boss.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United could soon be making a move for Juventus captain Danilo in the January transfer window - if incoming manager Ruben Amorim gets his way.

Liverpool transfer target Omar Marmoush wants to move to the Premier League if he departs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ruben Amorim has already given Sporting his word that Manchester United will not raid the Portuguese club for their most-valuable assets this winter.

Steve McManaman insists Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision over a move to Real Madrid will be a personal call, but he has reminded the Liverpool man he enjoyed himself after making the same switch.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Ruben Amorim has singled out a member of Manchester United's squad he is excited to manage when he begins duties at Old Trafford next week. Amorim revealed that he is delighted to be able to work with 23-year-old Manuel Ugarte once again.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the second time in two seasons he has suffered the same injury.

Bayern Munich are expected to complete a deal to sign 18-year-old American forward Bajung Darboe from LAFC.

DAILY RECORD

Auston Trusty battled through injury to play a huge part in Celtic's stunning Champions League triumph on Tuesday night.

Charlie Adam has detailed Vincent Kompany's influence on his career - as he tries to copy the Bayern Munich boss in first shot in management at Fleetwood Town.