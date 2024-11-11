 Skip to content

David Gray: Struggling Hibernian back head coach despite poor start to Scottish Premiership season

Hibernian appointed David Gray on a three-year deal in June; the Easter Road club are bottom of the Scottish Premiership; former captain Gray made 177 appearances for the club and scored the winner in the 2016 Scottish Cup final

Sahil Jaidka

Sky Sports Scotland Editor @SahilJaidka

Monday 11 November 2024 19:49, UK

Image: David Gray is the fifth head coach to be sacked by Hibs in less than three years

Hibernian's under-fire head coach David Gray has received the backing of the club's board.

Ex-captain Gray watched Hibs lose 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Saturday, which extended their poor form to one victory from their 12 league matches this season.

Hibs have conceded nine goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this term, and, as a result, have dropped 11 points - more than any other team.

It means Hibs are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, but Gray, who was appointed this summer, is set to get the chance to turn things around after the international break.

"We are disappointed with the poor start to our current season like all Hibernian FC supporters," a statement from the Hibs board of directors on Monday night read.

Bill Foley criticised the appointment of head coach David Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay
Image: Gray was appointed in June following four stints as interim boss

"Following the weekend's result, we have held discussions as a group addressing how we move forward. We continue to work tirelessly in our quest to improve our performance and achieve the results we need on the pitch.

"Through this challenging time, we support our head coach David Gray and his management team. All departments are under pressure to deliver.

In September Hibernian executive director Ian Gordon admitted his family 'got it wrong' over previous managerial sackings and appointments in recent years

"We recognise that this is a hard time for our supporters and we know we can do better. Together, with Black Knight Football, we are working hard to make that happen."

Hibernian travel to Dundee on November 23.

Hibernian's next six fixtures

  • Dundee (A) - November 23 - Scottish Premiership
  • Aberdeen (H) - November 26 - Scottish Premiership
  • Motherwell (A) - November 30 - Scottish Premiership
  • Celtic (A) - December 7 - Scottish Premiership
  • Ross County (H) - December 14 - Scottish Premiership
  • Aberdeen (A) - December 21 - Scottish Premiership
