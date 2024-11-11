Morgan Rogers: England call-up Aston Villa forward for first time as eight withdraw from squad

Lee Carsley has handed a maiden England call-up to Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers after eight players pulled out of his final squad on Monday night.

Carsley will take charge of the team for the Nations League matches with Greece and Republic of Ireland before he hands the reins over to Thomas Tuchel.

However, the England interim boss will be without a string of senior players after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden withdrew from the squad.

It has opened the door for Rogers to receive his first senior call-up, while James Trafford, Tino Livramento, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarrod Bowen have also been added to the squad, which leaves Carsley with a 23-player group.

"Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call-up," a Football Association statement read.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite, along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford, have also been added to Lee Carsley's squad.

"This follows the loss of eight players ahead of this week's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are all unavailable."

Arsenal pair Rice and Saka were forced off during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa but is set to return later this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left frustrated with Lee Carsley's decision to select Jack Grealish for his latest England squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had expressed his bemusement at Grealish being called up despite not featuring for his club since October 23.

Rogers' call is reward for an excellent 12 months since joining Villa from Middlesbrough in January, with the forward scoring six times in 31 appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England interim head coach Lee Carsley says Thomas Tuchel has not had an influence on squad selection for the upcoming Nations League games

Who got a call-up in original squad?

Defensive duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Lewis Hall have received their first England call-ups, while Curtis Jones also returned to Lee Carsley's squad.

Hall has featured in all of Newcastle's Premier League fixtures this season and will now look to resolve England's issues at left-back, after the likes of Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis were all used in the role.

Harwood-Bellis was given his England U21 debut by Carsley and will now hope to make his senior bow in the Nations League fixtures in Greece on November 14 and at home to Republic of Ireland three days later.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker was a surprise inclusion given he has only just returned from being sidelined for nearly two weeks in October.

Dominic Solanke retains his spot in the squad following his recent double against Aston Villa.

England's updated November Nations League squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Tino Livramento (Newcastle).

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham).

England will travel to Athens to face Greece on November 14 at 7.45pm. The Three Lions will then host Republic of Ireland at Wembley on November 17 at 5pm.

Nations League state of play

England are three points behind Group B2 leaders Greece after four games. With two games left to play, England's trip to Athens on Thursday is essentially a must-win if they are to top the group and earn automatic promotion to tier A.

However, England could still earn promotion if they finish second in the group - which also includes Republic of Ireland and Finland - and progress through a play-off.