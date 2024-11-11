Frank Lampard: Coventry considering former Chelsea and Everton boss as candidate to replace Mark Robins

Frank Lampard is a candidate for the vacant manager's job at Coventry City.

The Sky Blues parted ways with Mark Robins last week after seven years in charge and now have the former Chelsea and Everton boss as a contender to take over after owner Doug King revealed Lampard has applied for the role.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea for a second time after taking charge on an interim basis following Graham Potter's sacking in 2023.

Robins was the third longest-serving manager in English football before his sacking by Coventry after the 2-1 home defeat by Derby County, which left them 17th in the Championship table.

Robins joined the club in 2017 and took them from League Two to the Championship - and one game away from the Premier League in 2023 where they were beaten 1-0 by Luton in the second-tier play-off final.

