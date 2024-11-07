Mark Robins: Coventry manager sacked after almost eight years in charge and two promotions with Sky Blues

Mark Robins, the third longest-serving manager in English football, has been sacked by Coventry City after almost eight years in charge.

The Sky Blues have pulled the plug on the 54-year-old after Wednesday night's 2-1 home defeat by Derby County, which left them 17th in the Championship table.

Robins joined the club in 2017 and took them from League Two to the Championship - and one game away from the Premier League in 2023 where they were beaten 1-0 by Luton in the second-tier play-off final.

He also led the club to the FA Cup semi-finals last season, where they were narrowly beaten on penalties by Manchester United.

But after Wednesday night's 2-1 home defeat to Midlands rivals Derby they announced on Thursday morning that Robins had been sacked.

"Mark masterminded and built several teams over that time that outperformed their budget, outperformed their infrastructure and brought back a playing style, credibility and belief to our city that had been lost and eroded over many years," a statement read.

"These achievements will never be forgotten by those who witnessed such deeds and the broader community that once again began to rekindle their affection for our club.

"There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team.

"The club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly.

"The performance of the team over an extended period however has just not been good enough and as such the board of the club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership."

Robins' quotes after last game: I take responsibility for results

Then-Coventry boss Mark Robins on Wednesday night:

"What's frustrating for me and everyone watching, I suppose, is that one minute we are at a really high level and then a few days later we are miles off it. The first half we were miles off it. We gave them a leg up.

"We should have won the game. We have got really, really talented players and they didn't perform to their expected level.

"If they play to their expected level against a side that work as hard as Derby, that work their socks off to try to stop us playing, deny us space, and they have got a little bit of quality as well and when they do that they are a threat and a decent team.

"They put us under pressure and we played the ball backwards and invited it on. The back-pass from Jack (Rudoni) was uncharacteristic but they ended up scoring and taking the lead.

"The intensity just wasn't there. You have to move the ball quickly and try to shift them really quickly. We tried to play the same way as we did against Middlesbrough but it's a different game.

"I take responsibility for it, I take responsibility for all the results. Tonight wasn't good enough."

'Robins deserved more time... for many he deserved unlimited time'

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"I remember being sat in the bowels of Wembley in the press conference room in early April 2017.

"Mark Robins had just been back in charge of the club for a few weeks, taking over as they spiralled towards League Two. A fan base bereft of hope, but enjoying what seemed like something of a last hurrah as they beat Oxford to win the EFL Trophy.



"In his second stint the club, amid ownership issues, stadium problems and everything in between, Robins said he could get Coventry back to the level they belong.



"He then took them back into League One at the first time of asking, securing a top-six finish and a play-off victory in 2018. It was their first promotion in 51 years.



"Robins then stabilised them in League One, before sealing their promotion to the Championship in 2020. It was unparalleled success. He then had to deal with playing away from their home stadium as off-field issues continued in 2020/21, but still consolidated their position at the second tier.



"Following that, against all odds, he took Coventry to within a penalty shoot-out of the Premier League in 2023, and then earlier this year to within an inch of an FA Cup final - the tightest of offside calls costing them a 4-3 win over Manchester United.

"What Robins has done over the course of his time in charge of the Sky Blues has been little short of miraculous. If anyone deserved more time, and a shaky start to the season - a first shaky stint in literally nearly a decade at the helm - it was him.

"It is an extremely controversial decision to dismiss him, because you just have no idea where they would be without him. Many will argue the new owners should have felt privileged to even still have Robins at their club."