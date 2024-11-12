Sergio Aguero: Man City must use Pep Guardiola's mentality to reignite their season

If Manchester City want to continue their reign of dominance, the players have to adopt the same winning "mentality" as Pep Guardiola, says Sergio Aguero.

City have lost four games in a row for the first time under Guardiola and after just 11 Premier League games, they lag five points behind leaders Liverpool.

However, despite a poor spell, City's all-time top goalscorer believes his former side will still win major trophies this season.

"I think City are favourites to win everything, including the league, the [FA] Cup, the Club World Cup and the Champions League," Aguero told Sky Sports News.

"Whatever City has to play for they'll be the firm favourites, but I think it all depends on the mentality they have because it's not easy to always be the favourites."

City became the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles last season but defeats to Tottenham, Bournemouth and Brighton have dented their prospects of making it five in a row. Guardiola is also out of contract at the end of the season and an announcement about a new deal is yet to be made.

"I think City are where they are because Guardiola knows very well how to keep that mentality," Aguero said.

"For me, he's the key man for the club so that the players have the same winning mentality. Sometimes it gets difficult to win and it's normal, but Pep's team has been up there since he took charge, and that's something many people don't see.

"I think we have to acknowledge he's the reason his players have a winning mentality. He's strict and he makes the team be consistent every single game throughout the season."

City have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, and under Guardiol, they have also won the Champions League as part of the treble in 2023, plus two FA Cups on top of four Carabao Cups.

"We should take our hats off because it's not easy to be there with the players every day, especially considering the players we're talking about," Aguero said.

"All the time, he's like, 'come on, we have to keep winning!' Living that every day can get exhausting sooner or later, but he's been doing this for days, months, even years, and I think that's why City are one of the favourites because Pep never rests and he never gives a rest to his players. That, for me, is the key to success for any team."

Even though Aguero scored his most famous goal - against QPR to win the title in 2012- under Roberto Mancini, he still has fond memories of working with Guardiola.

In five seasons together, they won three titles and it was Guardiola's work ethic and attention to detail which stood out for Aguero.

"He never rests and I've seen that personally," Aguero said.

"He's always three games ahead, his mind is like a perfect schedule. I once asked him a question about a team we were going to face and he said he had it all planned out. That was two weeks before we played against that team."

Image: Aguero made 182 appearances and scored 124 goals under Guardiola

Aguero was part of the City team which lost three games in a row in April 2018 - against Liverpool, Manchester United and Liverpool again - and he still remembers the effect losing has on Guardiola.

"In the end, his job is what he's passionate about but he doesn't treat it as any ordinary job," Aguero said.

"He wants to win. If he doesn't, he gets really upset, so he's always going to do everything he can so that City are always favourites.

"The good thing about Pep is that his teams will always show the same playing style. Even if he loses, he'll try to do the same, to keep the essence of the team, and he won't change. He'll always go for the win by being aggressive in attack and keeping the ball.

"Other coaches may want their teams to be aggressive and retain the ball in some games, but they'll sometimes change in others. Guardiola will never change his identity, no matter who the rival is."

City return to Premier League action after the international break at home to Tottenham, who dealt them the first blow in their run of four without victory, live on Sky Sports. Aguero believes Guardiola won't think twice about changing his starting XI if injuries permit to get back to winning ways.

"I think that Pep has experience of how to talk to players of such high calibre. So it will not make a difference for him at all if he has to take a player out or put him in the team.

"He will try to make you reach your highest potential and if he sees that you are performing at your best, he will put you [in the team], and if he sees you can't give the team any more, he will try to look for another player to replace you and get what he's looking for."

