Club World Cup: Sergio Aguero believes players will be prepared for 'fun' new competition

Sergio Aguero has expressed his support for the controversial FIFA Club World Cup which will be played for the first time in the United States next summer.

The month-long, expanded 32-team tournament has been criticised for adding to the workload of players but Aguero believes it will be good for the development of the game around the world.

"It is great fun to watch the best teams playing in one place and competing against each other while giving other regions the chance to compete against European sides," Aguero said in an interview with FIFA.

"I think that it will be beautiful for both spectators and for the players themselves."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why clubs will have to bring their strongest squad the the Club World Cup, how players out of contract next summer can still play and how a special transfer window will be introduced

UEFA's new Champions League format with 64 more games and FIFA's Club World Cup have restarted a debate in the game about the burden being placed on elite players. Many of them have expressed concerns about the number of games they are expected to play and some have even raised the prospect of going on strike.

At the same time, European leagues and players' unions are taking legal action against FIFA over the international match calendar at the European Commission.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol explains how Lionel Messi's Inter Miami side have been given a spot at next year's Club World Cup

"I believe it won't be a problem for the players, as they are used to competing in World Cups, Copa América, Euros, Gold Cup, whatever it may be," Aguero said.

"They are prepared and they are used to pre-seasons, so, in that sense of being locked together for a month, we have done it since we were eight years old. So, that won't be an issue, but the mentality is different, it changes, as playing for your country is one thing, but playing for your club is different.

"This is something new, similar to representing your country in a FIFA World Cup. So, it's something new that every player will want to win, that's evident, but I think that it's something new that they will focus on becoming the first team to win this tournament."

Aguero's former club Manchester City and 2020/21 Champions League winners Chelsea are representing the Premier League in the tournament which starts in Miami on 15 June with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 13 July. The draw for the 63-match tournament, which will be played at 12 venues, takes place in Miami on 5 December.

FIFA have not announced any broadcasting deals for the tournament yet but two weeks ago Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense signed a deal to become the first official commercial partner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol questions whether Cristiano Ronaldo might move from Al Nassr to fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in order to play in next summer's Club World Cup

The tournament regulations published by FIFA made it clear that clubs have to field their strongest teams for all games. There will be a fine of at least £445,000 for any club that pulls out, owners can't have shares in more than one club and teams have to arrive at their base camps between three and five days before their first game.

Each club also has to name a provisional squad of 26-50 players and a tournament squad of 26-35 players. National associations can open a special transfer window before the tournament between June 1-10 and clubs can also add a maximum of two two players to their squad during an in-tournament window between June 27 and July 3.

"I think it will be an amazing tournament, tightly contested between the big teams, as it is always great to be a pioneer, to be the Club World Cup champion, as well as wearing the badge to show that you are the reigning champion," Aguero said.

"Just like it happens in the Champions League or in the Libertadores, where it shows that you are the reigning Libertadores or Champions League champion, in this case, you will be the first one, and you will be recognised as the FIFA Club World Cup winner until the next edition.

"So, it will be a great tournament, and I'm sure we'll have a great time. It will be a very intense month."