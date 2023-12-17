FIFA announces 32-team Club World Cup from 2025 with Chelsea and Man City through as Liverpool and Man Utd miss out

Liverpool and Manchester United have been locked out of playing in FIFA's new Club World Cup which will be held for the first time in the summer of 2025.

The FIFA Council meeting in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Sunday agreed the qualifying criteria, confirming that a maximum of two clubs can qualify from one country for the new 32-team tournament.

England's two places will go to recent Champions League winners Chelsea and Manchester City.

Until Sunday's confirmation of qualifying criteria, Liverpool had a chance of qualifying based on their Champions League performances over the past three seasons.

Arsenal can qualify but only if they win the Champions League this season.

Image: Arsenal would need to win the Champions League this season to qualify for the Club World Cup in 2025

The two club country cap is lifted if there are more than two Champions League winners from one country over the four-year qualifying cycle.

Europe will have 12 clubs in the 32-team tournament and the spaces are allocated based on performances in the Champions League over four seasons from 2020-21 up to and including this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City arrive in Jeddah ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup game against Urawa Reds

Champions League winners during the four-year qualifying cycle qualify automatically which means Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man City have already booked their spaces for the tournament which will be played in the USA between June 15 and July 13, 2025.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt is on the FIFA Council and attended the meeting in person with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin attending remotely by videolink.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Depending on prize money and the size of broadcast and marketing deals, participating clubs are expected to make about £50m from the tournament, which will be held every four years.

The 12 European spaces are allocated according to the UEFA Champions League co-efficient.

Image: Bayern Munich will feature in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Portuguese sides Porto and Benfica have qualified along with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid due to their co-efficient rankings. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are also through.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, German teams Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, and Serie A sides Juventus, Napoli and Lazio are vying with Red Bull Salzburg for three or four of the remaining slots.

Real Sociedad, PSV Eindhoven and FC Copenhagen are in the same situation as Arsenal and would need to win the Champions League this season in order to qualify.

Image: The FIFA Council met in Jeddah on Sunday

From South America, Brazilian sides Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense have qualified as champions, while Asian sides Al Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds are also through.

Al Ahly and Wydad have similarly qualified from Africa, while Monterrey, Seattle Sounders and Club Leon are through from North America.

Oceania's Auckland City have sealed progress with no other team in position to overtake their points tally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo played down the relationship between Newcastle's owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the four major clubs they own in Saudi Arabia

FIFA will confirm venues for the tournament in 2024, but they are all likely to be on the East Coast of the US as the Gold Cup is being held at the same time on the West Coast.

The tournament will be a classic World Cup format of 32 teams split into eight groups of four. The top two progress to the knockout stage, with the finalists playing a total of seven matches.

Teams will have three rest days between games and there will be no third-place play off.

PFA CEO Molango: Players have become pawns

Professional Footballers' Association CEO, Maheta Molango:

"The decision to push ahead with yet another expanded summer tournament - adding more and more games to a fixture list that is already at bursting point - just confirms that any expression of concern for player welfare is merely a pretence.

"Ultimately, players have become pawns in a battle for primacy between football's governing bodies, with no one willing to take a step back or to work collaboratively to create a sustainable calendar.

"These decisions have consequences - not just for players who are being pushed until they break, but for the future quality of these tournaments, with players becoming injured or withdrawing from games as they make their own decisions about how to manage what have become ridiculous demands."

FIFPRO: Lack of consideration for players

Satament from world players' union FIFPRO:

"The FIFA Council's decision today to schedule the first edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup between June 15 and July 13 without implementing further player workload safeguards demonstrates a lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of participating players, as well as a disregard for their personal and family lives.

"The expanded competition will undercut the rest and recovery time of these players at the end of the 2024-25 season, and further disrupt national employment markets by changing the balance between national and international competitions. Players will have to perform at the end of an 11-month season with little prospect of getting enough rest before the following season starts.

"The extreme mental and physical pressures at the pinnacle of the game is the principal concern of players with multiple club and national team competitions, leading to exhaustion, physical injuries, mental health issues, diminished performance, and risks to career longevity. They have repeatedly voiced concerns about mounting workload to their national player unions.

"However, once again, decisions to scale competitions have been introduced without implementing appropriate safeguards, and without any say from the players who are at the forefront of driving the game's popularity and revenue generation with their skill and endeavour. Unfortunately, FIFA's announcement in March 2023 for a working group on player welfare principles has seen no follow-up and requests by FIFPRO to launch this process have gone unanswered.

"Consequently, FIFA's current process to address the global issue of the match calendar has not only excluded the player unions on the future format of competitions but has ignored the voice of players when it comes to their own health, well-being, and performance. As a matter of urgency, FIFPRO is calling for FIFA to facilitate discussions with all football stakeholders about the introduction of a basic set of player health and safety regulations to support the welfare of professional footballers."