Arsenal sporting director search: Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Campos under consideration to replace Edu

Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Campos is one of the names under consideration by Arsenal to replace sporting director Edu.

PSG football advisor Campos, who has a reputation for finding young talent, has not yet renewed his contract with the French champions, making him a strong target for Arsenal.

The Portuguese's PSG contract runs out in the summer but a new deal has not been agreed yet.

Image: Campos joined PSG as a football advisor in June 2022

Arsenal have started searching for a new sporting director following Edu's departure earlier this month, with Campos in the mix to succeed the Brazilian.

The search for Edu's replacement is understood to be at an early stage, with Arsenal determining exactly what profile of sporting director they will look to hire.

Campos has overseen a change of policy at PSG, having moved from being a big-spending club signing some of the world's biggest stars, to signing young talent, including Vitinha, Bradley Barcola and Joao Neves.

The former Monaco and Lille sporting director has signed youngsters who have been sold for big profits throughout his career, including Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and Anthony Martial.

But Campos is not the only name in the running to replace Edu.

It is understood intermediaries have put a host of names to Arsenal, including Bayer Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes and

Roberto Olabe, who is stepping down at Real Sociedad this summer.

Arsenal held future-planning talks in LA this week

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas:

The interest in Campos comes after Arsenal held future-planning talks in Los Angeles this week following the shock resignation of Edu.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has used the international break to meet with owners Stan and Josh Kroenke, as well as directors Tim Lewis and Richard Garlick, and assistant sporting director Jason Ayto, in the Californian city.

The meeting had been primarily about planning for next summer and the January window, and was scheduled before Edu's departure. But added high to the agenda is understood to have been potential successors to the Brazilian, following his decision join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' group of clubs.

Arsenal are in no rush to appoint someone and will take their time to draw up a future system for player recruitment and welfare, amid widespread speculation that has included names like Tim Steidten at West Ham and Olabe.

The 57-year-old, who plans to leave Sociedad at the end of the season, has been linked to the role given he already knows fellow Spaniard Arteta and they are said to have a good rapport - but he is believed to have told Sociedad of his plans before Edu informed Arsenal of his decision to resign.

Arsenal's next appointment, which could yet be the promotion of Edu's number two Ayto, will also not be down to Arteta alone - so the first part of the club's hiring strategy is to identify what profile of sporting director the club wants, not just for the short term but the long term as well.

Arsenal were surprised by Edu's decision but a high-performing recruitment structure remains in place that is now being led by Ayto, and includes head of recruitment James Ellis.

Arsenal are positioning themselves for a reactive January window in case of any injuries or opportunities arising to bring forward summer work.

Silva interested in Arsenal sporting director vacancy in future

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva says he would be interested in becoming Arsenal's sporting director in the future - but "not right now".

The Brazilian, who is a Gunners Invincible, was previously Panathinaikos technical director before quitting the role after just seven months.

Asked whether the Arsenal sporting director would be a role he would like to fulfil one day, he told Sky Sports News: "I'm still doing some work with the club as an ambassador. It was not something I was [thinking of] in the next years despite the fact I had done it for Panathinaikos in the past.

"In the last few years, I've been on a different route in football with Arsenal.

"I don't know. I have done the preparation for that a few years ago. I've been invited to a few clubs in Brazil but I decided not to take the step into the position, but let's see in the future.

"I'm not saying right now but as I'm involved with Arsenal, it's always great to be around somehow, even as an ambassador."

Silva revealed he has spoken to his former team-mate Edu over his surprise exit and believes his fellow countryman did a "great job" for the north London side.

The 48-year-old said: "We exchanged a couple of messages but I didn't ask him why he made the decision.

"Edu is a very cool guy. It was a tough decision for him to leave the club. I wish him the best of luck. He has done a great job for the club and of course, the club will miss him.

"He made a great partnership with Mikel in order to have a good balance for Arsenal.

"I honestly was a bit surprised but sometimes it happens, and I hope he'll be happy for his next challenge."

