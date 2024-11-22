Ipswich Town's Liam Delap is wanted by Chelsea - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Chelsea are keen on Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has emerged as a forward target after rating exceptionally highly on their advanced transfer metrics, after missing out on Victor Osimhen and cooling their interest in Alexander Isak.

Image: Chelsea are keen on Ipswich striker Liam Delap

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid in the future.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri reflects on winning this year's Ballon d'Or award, the first Premier League player to do so since 2008.

Gary O'Neil remains vulnerable as Wolves manager with the club actively weighing up possible replacements in recent weeks.

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has claimed that a transfer to Wrexham could be a good career move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rafa Benitez has coached some of the greatest players of all time and he has now revealed which one he rates the most highly - Steven Gerrard.

Javier Mascherano is reportedly set to be named the new manager of Inter Miami.

Neymar has aimed a dig at Rodri after the Manchester City midfielder urged Vinicius Jnr to 'pay attention on the field'.

Chelsea's Reece James will have a scan next week to determine how long he is likely to be ruled out for with his latest hamstring injury.

Image: Chelsea's Reece James [right] will have a scan next week to determine how long he is likely to be ruled out for

England's decision to start Tom Curry against Japan on Sunday just two weeks after he was knocked out against Australia has been questioned by concussion campaigners.

Martin Slumbers, the outgoing R&A chief executive, has told the male professional game that the continuing split is damaging the sport and has warned that dwindling viewing figures will only improve when the emphasis is not on money.

West Ham are understood to have already sounded out Edin Terzic, who guided Borussia Dortmund to last season's Champions League final before leaving the Bundesliga giants.

Image: West Ham are understood to have already sounded out Edin Terzic

Gianfranco Zola has revealed how Cole Palmer has promised to take him for dinner when he scores his next free-kick.

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien is keen to join the Premier League's Spanish invasion and made a whistle-stop tour of the top flight and Championship earlier this month.

Tottenham have not fined Rodrigo Bentancur for using a racial slur against team-mate Heung-Min Son despite their midfielder being found guilty of "aggravated misconduct" by the Football Association.

Marco Materazzi is ready to talk to Zinedine Zidane nearly 20 years after the Frenchman infamously headbutted him in the World Cup final.

Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has claimed life at the club under Vincent Kompany is "like night and day" compared to Thomas Tuchel's reign.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted he could remain at Celtic beyond his three-year Parkhead promise.

Image: Brendan Rodgers has hinted he could remain at Celtic beyond his three-year Parkhead promise

David Gray insists he's been given no short-term ultimatum by the Hibs board but he still knows last week's vote of confidence carried a warning that results must turn quickly.

Neil Critchley will talk to Kenneth Vargas following his comments during the international break about wanting to play at a higher level - just as soon as he's back in the country.