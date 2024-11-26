Pep Guardiola: Man City boss admits side are fragile after six-game winless run continues with Feyenoord draw

Man City drew 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League despite leading by three goals going into the 75th minute; the dramatic collapse means Pep Guardiola's side are now on a run of six games without a win in all competitions
Tuesday 26 November 2024 23:54, UK
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his players' confidence is at a low ebb after they threw away a three-goal lead with just 15 minutes to go to draw 3-3 at home with Feyenoord in the Champions League.
City had appeared set for a confidence-boosting victory after racing into a three-goal lead just eight minutes into the second half, with Erling Haaland scoring either side of half-time after being guilty of squandering several openings in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.
However, the visitors stunned City by scoring three times in the final quarter of an hour - the first time they have thrown away such an advantage under Guardiola - to leave the 2023 Champions League winners languishing in 15th place in the new format after a sixth match run in all competitions without a win, including five defeats.
Guardiola said the team's recent losing run was affecting their confidence.
"We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course, we need a victory," he told Amazon Prime after the match.
"The game was good for the confidence, we were playing at a good level and then for the first time something happened, we have problems.
"Everybody knows the situation, we don't have to adapt anything. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we have to train, recovery then prepare the next game. We have two or three days to prepare for that and go for it. We will learn for the future.
"It has been a really difficult season for us for many circumstances and today, unfortunately, the game was well done, we punished them in the right moments. The team was so committed to so many things. But unfortunately, something happened and we were not strong enough. We have to avoid these mistakes."
The City boss was at a loss to explain why the Premier League champions, who have now conceded 17 goals in last six matches, were finding it so hard to get back to winning ways, adding: "We are not able to win games, as a team always we found a way to win games.
"Right now after situations, we can't get another one. After 3-0, nothing happened. We couldn't score a fourth, we couldn't score a fifth. Nothing happened. We were in control but now something happened."
Guardiola was also quick to defend Josko Gvardiol after the Croatian endured another difficult night at the back.
"He's so young, he will learn," said Guardiola. "It will be a good experience. With the way he played, he was the best player on the pitch. I will be so wrong to point a specific thing in our defeat.
"He's a fantastic player, a fantastic boy, now more than ever he must be helped."
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake speaking to Amazon Prime:
"Difficult - 3-0 up and we played quite well and were under control, but then it all changed.
"You just have to stay strong mentally. At 3-1, they then push on, but I think we need to go for it a bit earlier so we could keep the pressure on them, but we stayed playing at the back and maybe invited more pressure on us.
"Then when you concede the second one there is even more pressure, and then we have to stay stronger mentally."
On if City gave the game away: "Yes, I think we did. If you are 3-0 up at home, you can never give it away like this. It is what it is at the moment. The only thing we can do is fight back and stay strong."
On if the draw feels like a defeat: "When you are three goals up, it feels like a defeat when you give up three goals at home. It is tough now, a tough night, but the only thing we can do is look forward to the next one. Liverpool is a big game and it is another challenge to overcome."
On if problems are a mentality issue: "Maybe it is. It is difficult to say. Obviously we have not been in this situation many times, but this is where we have to show our character. When everything seems to go against us and everyone is writing us off, we have to stay strong mentally, believe in ourselves and stick together.
"Every season there is a period when they write us off. We have to make sure we stay strong as a team and staff and make sure we get out of it."