Pep Guardiola: Man City boss admits side are fragile after six-game winless run continues with Feyenoord draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his players' confidence is at a low ebb after they threw away a three-goal lead with just 15 minutes to go to draw 3-3 at home with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

City had appeared set for a confidence-boosting victory after racing into a three-goal lead just eight minutes into the second half, with Erling Haaland scoring either side of half-time after being guilty of squandering several openings in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, the visitors stunned City by scoring three times in the final quarter of an hour - the first time they have thrown away such an advantage under Guardiola - to leave the 2023 Champions League winners languishing in 15th place in the new format after a sixth match run in all competitions without a win, including five defeats.

Guardiola said the team's recent losing run was affecting their confidence.

"We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course, we need a victory," he told Amazon Prime after the match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Sherwood couldn't believe the 'capitulation' of Manchester City as they lost a 3-0 lead to Feyenoord in the Champions League

"The game was good for the confidence, we were playing at a good level and then for the first time something happened, we have problems.

"Everybody knows the situation, we don't have to adapt anything. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we have to train, recovery then prepare the next game. We have two or three days to prepare for that and go for it. We will learn for the future.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It has been a really difficult season for us for many circumstances and today, unfortunately, the game was well done, we punished them in the right moments. The team was so committed to so many things. But unfortunately, something happened and we were not strong enough. We have to avoid these mistakes."

The City boss was at a loss to explain why the Premier League champions, who have now conceded 17 goals in last six matches, were finding it so hard to get back to winning ways, adding: "We are not able to win games, as a team always we found a way to win games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Ransom is joined by Adam Bate to analyse Manchester City's collapse against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

"Right now after situations, we can't get another one. After 3-0, nothing happened. We couldn't score a fourth, we couldn't score a fifth. Nothing happened. We were in control but now something happened."

Guardiola was also quick to defend Josko Gvardiol after the Croatian endured another difficult night at the back.

Image: Erling Haaland cannot hide his frustration at the final whistle at the Etihad

"He's so young, he will learn," said Guardiola. "It will be a good experience. With the way he played, he was the best player on the pitch. I will be so wrong to point a specific thing in our defeat.

"He's a fantastic player, a fantastic boy, now more than ever he must be helped."

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 1st December 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

Ake: It feels like a defeat - maybe we have mentality issue

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake speaking to Amazon Prime:

"Difficult - 3-0 up and we played quite well and were under control, but then it all changed.

"You just have to stay strong mentally. At 3-1, they then push on, but I think we need to go for it a bit earlier so we could keep the pressure on them, but we stayed playing at the back and maybe invited more pressure on us.

"Then when you concede the second one there is even more pressure, and then we have to stay stronger mentally."

On if City gave the game away: "Yes, I think we did. If you are 3-0 up at home, you can never give it away like this. It is what it is at the moment. The only thing we can do is fight back and stay strong."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham.

On if the draw feels like a defeat: "When you are three goals up, it feels like a defeat when you give up three goals at home. It is tough now, a tough night, but the only thing we can do is look forward to the next one. Liverpool is a big game and it is another challenge to overcome."

On if problems are a mentality issue: "Maybe it is. It is difficult to say. Obviously we have not been in this situation many times, but this is where we have to show our character. When everything seems to go against us and everyone is writing us off, we have to stay strong mentally, believe in ourselves and stick together.

"Every season there is a period when they write us off. We have to make sure we stay strong as a team and staff and make sure we get out of it."