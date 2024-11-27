Pep Guardiola: Man City boss clarifies comments about scratches on his head after Feyenoord draw

Pep Guardiola says he did not "intend to make light" of self harm after Manchester City's 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord.

City threw away a three-goal lead over their Dutch opponents on Tuesday night in the final 15 minutes of the game, leaving them languishing in 15th in the Champions League standings.

Guardiola, without a win in six games across all competitions - five of those being defeats - acknowledged scratches on his face and body in his post-match press conference, saying: "I want to harm myself."

"It's from my nail on my finger," Guardiola added. "I cut myself with my fingernail [during the game]."

Image: Guardiola was left with scratches on his face

However, the City boss has now rowed back on those comments, issuing a statement on social media, which read: "I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.

"My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.

"I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org."