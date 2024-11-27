Frank Lampard: Coventry close to appointing former Chelsea and Everton boss as successor to Mark Robins
Frank Lampard on verge of being appointed new Coventry City manager; Sky Blues sacked Mark Robins after almost eight years in charge; 54-year-old led club from League Two to Championship, plus 2022/23 play-off final and last year's FA Cup semi-finals
Wednesday 27 November 2024 13:58, UK
Coventry City are closing in on the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new boss.
It is understood an agreement in principle has been reached, with the two parties ironing out the finer details.
Lampard is believed to want to bring in a number of his own people to the backroom staff at the Championship club.
Sky Sports News revealed last week that the former Chelsea and Derby County manager was the frontrunner for the job and that talks had reached an advanced stage.
The Sky Blues parted ways with Mark Robins after seven years in charge. Robins was the third longest-serving manager in English football before his sacking by Coventry after the 2-1 home defeat by Derby County.
Robins joined the club in 2017 and took them from League Two to the Championship - and one game away from the Premier League in 2023 where they were beaten 1-0 by Luton in the second-tier play-off final.
Could Lampard relaunch managerial career?
Sky Sports' Peter Smith:
"Frank Lampard is probably a surprise candidate, but it was a surprise that Coventry parted ways with Mark Robins in the first place.
"I wonder if Lampard ever thought, having left Derby for Chelsea a few years back, he would be returning to the Championship so soon.
"I think he's been a bit tarnished by his last couple of roles - Everton and the Chelsea return - because, previously, there was evidence he was on an upward path and had potential.
"Now he's going to have to rebuild himself at Coventry."