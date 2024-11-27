Tim Walter: Hull City sack head coach after just 18 games in charge with club sat in Championship relegation zone

Hull City have sacked head coach Tim Walter after just 18 games in charge.

Hull were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and are now winless in nine matches, sitting inside the Championship relegation zone.

The club finished seventh last season, three points outside of the play-offs, but sacked manager Liam Rosenior in May before appointing Walter, who has won three of his 17 league games in charge and also oversaw defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Assistant head coaches Julian Hubner and Filip Tapalovic have also left the club.

First-team coach Andy Dawson has been placed in interim charge while the club "conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor".

Hull added: "We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future."

Dawson: It was always going to be a challenge for Walter

Former Hull City defender - and brother of interim boss Andy Dawson - Michael Dawson, speaking to Sky Sports News:

"You see where Hull were last season, missing out on the play-offs by three points and the job Liam Rosenior did. Look through the squad and the team that they had - you have to take out Jacob Greaves, Tyler Morton, Jaden Philogene, Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap. It was always going to be a challenge for Walter to go in.

"You see the position they are in now. I watched them against Sheffield Wednesday, it was a poor performance. Ultimately we know football and managers get hired and fired and when results aren't right, you pay the price.

"My brother will be standing in as the interim against Middlesborough. I spoke to him, we had a chat. It's hard for him, he's been in the game long enough, we know this can happen.

"It'll be back to work and looking to try and put things right because, where they were last year, to have such a drop-off is so disappointing."

Saturday November 30: Middlesbrough vs Hull - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+

Saturday December 7: Hull vs Blackburn - kick-off 3pm

Wednesday December 11: Hull vs Watford - kick-off 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports+

Saturday December 14: Coventry vs Hull - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+

Saturday December 21: Hull vs Swansea - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+