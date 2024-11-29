Pep Guardiola: Man City boss hints at rebuild, adding 'we don't have a squad' due to injuries

Pep Guardiola has hinted a rebuild is required at Manchester City after claiming "we don't have a squad" amid injuries and a six-game winless run.

City, who have won four Premier League titles in a row, head to Liverpool on Super Sunday on a run of six matches in all competitions without a win, including five defeats.

Defeat at Anfield would leave City 11 points off the summit.

Guardiola signed a new two-year contract prior to the match against Tottenham last Saturday - one they lost 4-0 - committing him to the club until 2027.

City have been hampered by a raft of injuries this season, most pertinently to Rodri, who is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with a knee issue.

But Guardiola insisted he is committed to the challenge of rebuilding the squad, saying: "The squad is really good but we don't have a squad. It's not just Rodri, it's many players.

"After that, I say we need to rebuild, yes. We don't have players. We play six weeks without four centre-backs and two holding midfielders. It's not sustainable.

"It's more difficult. All the managers defend their quality. We work for the players we have. Step by step, players come back. Hopefully we can be together a long time.

"You say we play badly vs Feyenoord? I don't think so. We were 3-0. The substitutions - Nathan [Ake] had been out for a month so 3-0 was logical decision. Kevin [De Bruyne] needs minutes. They score three goals from three chances.

"It's about winning games. The treble and four in a row - we always play exceptional? No, but we found a way to win the games. Now I'm not a genius to say it's not the case."

Despite all his past successes, which include six Premier League titles in seven years and a Champions League triumph with City, Guardiola feels he now has to prove himself all over again.

He added: "No blaming, no running from responsibilities. I want it. Here as a club, you have to win. If you don't win, you are in trouble.

"People say' 'Why has Pep not been sacked?' What we have done the last eight years, we have this margin.

"It isn't normal in the big clubs to do what we've done. I want to stay. The moment I feel not positive, I will go. But I want the opportunity, I won't run away, to rebuild the team in many aspects until the end of the season and next season.

"I ask for that challenge, opportunity to do it. I feel it. I know what we have to do, knowing in the moment our consistency, we don't have it right.

"Which team are consistent in 10 years? Not even in NBA, tennis, golf. In almost a decade, the consistency, we don't find it. It's not nice to live but what do you expect? Everything is red carpet, and nice and easy?

"That proves what we are as sportsmen and as competitors. With 10, 12 games in a row, everyone fit and in their prime, everything going well. It's easy.

"I have to prove myself now. Rodri is not an excuse. I cry all the time? Or the centre-backs not there for the last month? I have to find a solution. To find a way. I'm trying every day."