Wales 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Tense Euro 2025 play-off second leg in store after stalemate in Cardiff

Wales and the Republic of Ireland drew the first leg of their Euro 2025 play-off final as Olivia Clark's unfortunate own goal prevented the Dragons from taking a lead to Dublin.

The Aviva Stadium will host the return match on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff, with the winners progressing to next summer's European Championship in Switzerland.

On this evidence it could be a long night - extra-time and penalties are possible - as there was nothing to choose between the two sides.

Lily Woodham - who had netted in Wales' 2-0 friendly victory in Dublin nine months ago - opened the scoring with a sweet strike after 20 minutes.

But Ireland claimed a draw as Clark tipped Ruesha Littlejohn's looping long-range effort on to the crossbar and then looked back in horror as the ball struck her on the way down and crept over the line.

Wales, ranked 29th in the world and five places below Ireland, carry the baggage of having never qualified for a major tournament - with their last attempt ending in late heartbreak.

While Wales were suffering 2023 World Cup play-off despair in Switzerland, Ireland overcame Scotland to make their first major finals.

Both camps had sought to play down the significance of those outcomes ahead of this clash, which was notable for a record attendance of 16,845 for a women's international match in Wales.

Image: Lily Woodham (centre) celebrates after scoring Wales' goal

Wales were looking to Jess Fishlock to be the creative difference, but the veteran showed the defensive side of her game to stop Denise O'Sullivan from profiting on the edge of the box.

Ireland settled well with Julie Russell hooking over under pressure from Rhiannon Roberts, but Wales led through their solitary first-half attempt.

Ceri Holland found Fishlock down the right and Niamh Fahey missed her cross to allow Woodham to drill home her third Wales goal at the far post.

Ireland had no need to panic with 160 minutes left in the tie, but their response was impressive as Wales laboured for possession.

The visitors were rewarded 10 minutes before the break as Littlejohn tried her luck from 30 yards and Clark's misjudgement offered Ireland hope.

Wales sent on Carrie Jones at half-time with Fishlock retreating into a deeper role for the second half and the tweak almost paid off instantly as Ffion Morgan curled wide.

Image: Republic of Ireland players celebrate the goal that drew them level

Littlejohn headed Rhiannon Roberts' effort clear from close to the goal-line and Jones wriggled free of Ireland defenders to force a useful save from Courtney Brosnan.

It was Wales' best spell of the contest and Littlejohn lost composure by flattening Rachel Rowe and then pushing Fishlock over to receive a yellow card.

Fishlock was also booked in the incident before sending a free-kick into Brosnan's grateful gloves.

Clark atoned for her earlier error by stopping Caitlin Hayes' rasping volley with a fantastic reflex stop to send the teams to Dublin level.

What the managers said...

Rhian Wilkinson's Wales squad will celebrate Christmas early before aiming to unwrap the perfect present - qualifying for Euro 2025.

"There are moments when we thought we should have been better," Wilkinson said after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Cardiff. "But what I'm going to do and as always been planned, is (Saturday) Christmas dinner for us.

"We're going to have a gift exchange and we're going to spend time with our families.

"We'll take care of recovery in the morning, I'm going to lock my technical team in a room for review - and then we're going to have our Christmas dinner.

"Occasionally I'm vegetarian but it won't be on Saturday. I hope there'll be party hats, but I stay out of it because I like it to be a surprise."

Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson believes her side hold the advantage with the second leg in Dublin.

Gleeson said: "It turned out exactly what we thought - a tight battle.

"The two sides are evenly matched and I think the draw is probably fair over the 90 minutes.

"We'll look at ourselves to see what we need to do differently on Tuesday and go again.

"But we'd like to think we have the advantage at home, that will help us at the Aviva.

"That's why we wanted to come out here still in the game and happy to be in a good place going home."