Premier League highlights: Watch Arsenal vs Man Utd, Newcastle vs Liverpool and more for free on Sky Sports
Watch free match highlights from Arsenal vs Manchester United, Newcastle vs Liverpool and Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest - plus all of the other seven Premier League games - on Sky Sports shortly after the full-time whistle this midweek
Monday 2 December 2024 11:15, UK
Watch free highlights of the midweek round of Premier League games, including Arsenal vs Manchester United, Newcastle vs Liverpool and Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, first on the Sky Sports app.
League leaders Liverpool travel to Newcastle, who have not won either of their last two games, at 7.30pm on Wednesday night - the same time as Man City, themselves winless in seven matches, host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.
Later that night, Ruben Amorim faces the biggest test of his short Man Utd career to date as he takes his new side to Arsenal at 8.15pm.
Follow all those games and all seven of the other midweek Premier League matches on the Sky Sports website and app - where you can watch free match highlights from every game shortly after the full-time whistle.
How do I watch Premier League highlights?
Simple. Just come to the Sky Sports website or app at full-time of the game you want to see - and the highlights will show up in the match blog, match report and our highlights blog here.
Do I need to be a Sky Sports customer to watch highlights?
No. You don't even need a Sky account - just head over to the website and watch highlights of each game.
Which games are on this week?
Tuesday December 3
Ipswich vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.30pm
Leicester vs West Ham, kick-off 8.15pm
Wednesday December 4
Everton vs Wolves, kick-off 7.30pm
Man City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.30pm
Newcastle vs Liverpool, kick-off 7.30pm
Southampton vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.30pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd, kick-off 8.15pm
Aston Villa vs Brentford, kick-off 8.15pm
Thursday December 5
Fulham vs Brighton, kick-off 7.30pm
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, kick-off 8.15pm